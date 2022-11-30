Motley Crue and Deff Leppard Atlantic City 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy and more

English rock band Def Leppard and American heavy metal band Motley Crue have announced a couple of shows for Atlantic City on February 10 and 11, 2023, before they embark on their world tour. Both concerts are scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.
Tickets for Motley Crue and Deff Leppard’s Atlantic City concerts will be available to the general public from December 2, 2022, at 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster, with Citi pre-sales currently underway. A Live Nation presale will begin on December 1, 2022, at 10.00 am ET using the code Headline.
The newly announced Atlantic City shows, according to Consequence, will provide a first look at Motley Crue's new lineup, which includes guitarist John 5, who recently replaced the band's founding member, Mick Mars. The band recently concluded their US tour making about $173.5 million in ticket sales.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2023 World Tour Dates
Motley Crue and Deff Leppard will hit the road for their world tour a week after their Atlantic City shows. See the complete lineup below:
- Feb. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico
- Feb. 21 - Monterrey, Mexico
- Feb. 25 - Bogota, Colombia
- Feb. 28 - Lima, Peru
- March 3 - Santiago, Chile
- March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
- March 9 - Curitiba, Brazil
- March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil
- May 22 - Sheffield, UK
- May 25 - Monchengladbach, Germany
- May 27 - Munich, Germany
- May 29 - Budapest, Hungary
- May 31 - Krakow, Poland
- June 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *
- June 3 - Hannover, Germany
- June 7 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival *
- June 9 - Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *
- June 11 - Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *
- June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *
- June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting *
- June 20 - Milan, Italy
- June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal
- June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain
- June 27 - Thun, Switzerland
- July 1 - London, UK
- July 2 - Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival *
- July 4 - Dublin, Ireland
- July 6 - Glasgow, UK
* Festival dates
Motley Crue & John 5 go way back
Earlier this month, Motley Crue confirmed that guitarist John 5 would join the band for tours following the band’s founder and guitarist Mick Mars’ retirement. Mars was suffering from a condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis, which restricted him from going on tours.
Sharing the news earlier, Motley Crue’s bassist Nikki Sixx had noted that John 5 would complement the continuing band members perfectly. He further noted saying that they have worked with John 5 before and that he is someone they know.
While replying to a fan on Twitter about why they chose John 5, Sixx said:
"He checks all the boxes. He's an insane player. Has respect for our music, is funny as f**k and has history with us and we've written some pretty big hits together."
John 5 has collaborated with the band before on three of their original songs from the 2019 band biopic The Dirt, including The Dirt (Est. 1981), Ride With the Devil, and Crash and Burn.