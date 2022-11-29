Metallica M72 World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American heavy-metal band, Metallica, have announced an extensive world tour scheduled for 2023 and 2024, in support of their new album, 72 Seasons.
The trek is titled M72 World Tour, wherein Metallica will play two nights in every city. The band will perform 'No Repeat Weekend,' which will feature two different setlists and support lineups for every show.
Metallica’s website notes that most of their shows will take place on Fridays and Sundays, which will ensure extracurricular events for fans before the shows kick off.
Two-day tickets for Metallica’s shows will be available from December 2 at Ticketmaster. These tickets will also give attendees the option to pre-order Metallica’s new album titled 72 Seasons on vinyl or CD.
Fans can also access one-day tickets from January 20 from the band’s official website or Ticketmaster.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in the US starting November 30 at 2.00 pm PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
What are Metallica M72 World Tour's 2023-2024 dates?
The band will be supported by various other bands throughout their tour. The European leg of the tour will be backed by Architects and Mammoth WVH for their first shows. The second band to support Metallica will be Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills for their next shows. Metallica will be backed by Pantera for their first North American show.
- Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
- Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
- Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
- Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
- Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
- Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
- Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
- Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
- Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
- Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
- Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
- Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
- Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
- Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
- Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
- Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
- Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
- Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
- Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
- Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
- Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
- Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
- Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
- Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
- Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
- Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
- Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
- Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
1) Show 1 Support Europe: ARCHITECTS and MAMMOTH WVH**
2) Show 2 Support Europe: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS
* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH/ICE NINE KILLS play show 1 in Paris, ARCHITECTS and MAMMOTH WVH play show 2 in Paris
** VOLBEAT replaces ARCHITECTS on show 1 in Gothenburg
3) Show 1 Support North America: PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH***
4) Show 2 Support North America: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS
Metallica in a statement previously said:
"We told you about our new album '72 Seasons'. So what's next now that we've escaped the studio? Hit the road, of course! You want a tour, we've got a tour... how about two full years' worth of shows?!?!
Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons, which is produced by Greg Fidelman, will be released on April 14, 2023 via Blackened Recordings.
The album, which is the band’s first full length collection of new material since their 2016 album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, will feature 12 tracks.
The band recently released their new song titled Lux Aeterna, which was directed by Tim Saccenti.