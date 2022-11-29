Metallica M72 World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American heavy-metal band, Metallica, have announced an extensive world tour scheduled for 2023 and 2024, in support of their new album, 72 Seasons.

The trek is titled M72 World Tour, wherein Metallica will play two nights in every city. The band will perform 'No Repeat Weekend,' which will feature two different setlists and support lineups for every show.

Metallica’s website notes that most of their shows will take place on Fridays and Sundays, which will ensure extracurricular events for fans before the shows kick off.

Metallica @Metallica NEW METALLICA SONG NEW METALLICA ALBUM NEW METALLICA TOUR NEW METALLICA SONGNEW METALLICA ALBUMNEW METALLICA TOUR ⚠️ NEW METALLICA SONG ⚠️ NEW METALLICA ALBUM ⚠️ NEW METALLICA TOUR ⚠️ https://t.co/kDtLDY0spA

Two-day tickets for Metallica’s shows will be available from December 2 at Ticketmaster. These tickets will also give attendees the option to pre-order Metallica’s new album titled 72 Seasons on vinyl or CD.

Fans can also access one-day tickets from January 20 from the band’s official website or Ticketmaster.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in the US starting November 30 at 2.00 pm PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

What are Metallica M72 World Tour's 2023-2024 dates?

The band will be supported by various other bands throughout their tour. The European leg of the tour will be backed by Architects and Mammoth WVH for their first shows. The second band to support Metallica will be Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills for their next shows. Metallica will be backed by Pantera for their first North American show.

Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Metallica @Metallica @UMG!



metallica.lnk.to/72D2C Attention fans outside of North America: Pre-order “72 Seasons” by 23:59 GMT on Tuesday, 29 November and you’ll get access to presale tickets thanks to our friends at @emirecords Attention fans outside of North America: Pre-order “72 Seasons” by 23:59 GMT on Tuesday, 29 November and you’ll get access to presale tickets thanks to our friends at @emirecords & @UMG!metallica.lnk.to/72D2C https://t.co/saR5ykciaw

Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Metallica @Metallica

No Repeats. In the Round.



Presented by @blckndwhsky



2-Day Tickets On Sale Friday at 2 PM Local Time

Fan Club Presales Start Wednesday



Visit M72 TOUR // MEXICO CITY // 2 WEEKENDS // 4 SHOWSNo Repeats. In the Round.Presented by @LiquidDeath 2-Day Tickets On Sale Friday at 2 PM Local TimeFan Club Presales Start WednesdayVisit Metallica.com for more details. M72 TOUR // MEXICO CITY // 2 WEEKENDS // 4 SHOWSNo Repeats. In the Round.Presented by @LiquidDeath & @blckndwhsky 2-Day Tickets On Sale Friday at 2 PM Local TimeFan Club Presales Start WednesdayVisit Metallica.com for more details. https://t.co/oibwhwioFW

Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

1) Show 1 Support Europe: ARCHITECTS and MAMMOTH WVH**

2) Show 2 Support Europe: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH/ICE NINE KILLS play show 1 in Paris, ARCHITECTS and MAMMOTH WVH play show 2 in Paris

** VOLBEAT replaces ARCHITECTS on show 1 in Gothenburg

3) Show 1 Support North America: PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH***

4) Show 2 Support North America: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS

Metallica in a statement previously said:

"We told you about our new album '72 Seasons'. So what's next now that we've escaped the studio? Hit the road, of course! You want a tour, we've got a tour... how about two full years' worth of shows?!?!

Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons, which is produced by Greg Fidelman, will be released on April 14, 2023 via Blackened Recordings.

The album, which is the band’s first full length collection of new material since their 2016 album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, will feature 12 tracks.

The band recently released their new song titled Lux Aeterna, which was directed by Tim Saccenti.

Poll : 0 votes