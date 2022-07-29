"Eddie Munson world domination": Fans rejoice as Metallica give Stranger Things star a shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’ 

During a concert at the Lollapalooza festival, American heavy-metal band Metallica, gave a shout out to Eddie Munson - a much-loved character from the popular sci-fi show, Stranger Things.

Metallica was the headliner for day one of the Chicago festival on July 28. The band’s set list included their hits like Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, a cover of AC/DC’s It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll) and Master Of Puppets, which was originally released in 1986.

For the uninitiated, Eddie Munson is portrayed as a metalhead and leader of the Dungeons & Dragons club, Hellfire, on the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. During the Season 4 finale of the show, Munson experiences a hero moment where, in an attempt to distract the Upside Down’s gruesome creatures away from his friends, he gives a spectacular performance of Metallica’s 1986 anthem Master of Puppets on guitar.

Fans go berserk as Metallica shows Eddie Munson on the screen during their Lollapalooza concert

Fans have reacted to Metallica's shoutout to Eddie Munson, with some saying that he indirectly performed with the band. Some even noted that he made history as he was put on the main stage screen during Master of Puppets.

💭 @munsonsafe eddie on the big screen at the metallica show is something i will never get over, eddie munson you made history !!

eddie on the big screen at the metallica show is something i will never get over, eddie munson you made history !!

Metallica performing "Master Of Puppets" while Eddie Munson is on the screens

METALLICA SHOWING EDDIE SCENES DURING THEIR SHOW EDDIE MUNSON YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS!!!

rip eddie munson you wouldve lost ur shit knowing u indirectly performed w metallica in front of thousands of people

eddie munson played master of puppets with metallica i am so sick.

💭 @munsonsafe metallica played a clip of eddie during master of puppets

metallica played a clip of eddie during master of puppets EDDIE MUNSON YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS

METALLICA CONCERT EDDIE MUNSON METALLICA MASTER OF PUPPETS EDDIE MUNSON METALLICA EDDIE MUNS-

you can try all you want, but no one will ever love eddie munson as much as Metallica does

If you ever need to fight your way out of the upside down, press play.



Metallica poured one out for Eddie Munson tonight at #Lollapalooza2022. If you ever need to fight your way out of the upside down, press play. #StrangerThings4

i just seen metallica perform master of puppets at lolla and they did an eddie munson tribute during the solo. what is my life 🤧

they played metallica at the eddie munson concert omfg 😭😭

for anyone wanting to see what happens when eddie munson appears at a metallica set!

Metallica song sees a surge after it was featured on Stranger Things

Since it was featured on the show, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has witnessed a surge in streams, which featured additional guitar parts from Robert Trujillo’s son, Tye. The song has peaked up the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and UK Top 100 Singles Chart for the first time, peaking at Number 35 and 26, respectively.

Speaking about the song being on the show, Metallica noted:

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

The band continued to say that they "were all stoked to see the final result" and recalled being "totally blown away" by it. They added:

"It's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

In a separate statement, the band noted:

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Stranger Things earlier featured Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, which too saw a resurgence

Stranger Things seemingly has a Midas Touch of sorts when it comes to making songs from the past popular. Last month, the show featured Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, which broke records on Spotify and peaked the charts in various countries including the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Canada and New Zealand among others.

In the show, the song enables the character Max, played by Sadie Sink, to flee the villain Vecna's terrifying clutches.

In a statement, Kate Bush had then said:

“I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

The song has a significant inclusion in the episode where Max is held captive by Vecna in the so-called Upside Down. Max’s eventual escape back to her friends was recognized as among the greatest of the season.

