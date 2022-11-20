What did Taylor Swift say about the Ticketmaster drama? Anti-Hero singer slams company for presale tickets fiasco

Taylor Swift recently shared her thoughts on the Ticketmaster fiasco regarding her upcoming tour's tickets. She claimed the company oversold assurances of being able to handle the volume but didn't come through as expected. Swift apologized to fans for the inconvenience and said she would look into rectifying the issue going forward.

On November 17, 2022, Ticketmaster issued a statement via Twitter, canceling Swift's tour ticket sales, citing "extraordinarily high demand on the ticketing system" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

Fans were left disappointed and deeply displeased. In a long story posted on her Instagram account, Taylor Swift responded to the fiasco. She said the company's actions hurt the relationship between her and her fans.

"It really pisses me off": Taylor Swift disappointed with Ticketmaster trouble

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced The Eras Tour in support of all her albums. Her first since 2018's Reputation tour, The Eras Tour tour kicks off on March 17, 2023, in Arizona and ends in August in California.

Poster for the tour (image via Wikimedia commons)

Before the sale started, media outlets described the demand for the tickets as being "unprecedented" and "astronomical." with over 3.5 million users registering for the pre-sales, which started on November 15, 2022.

However, due to heavy site traffic and poor customer service, the Ticketmaster website crashed on November 17, prompting the company to cancel the sale scheduled for the following day.

In a blog post, the company revealed that they sold a over 2 million tickets on November 15 - the most tickets sold for an artist in a day.

Following Ticketmaster's tweet announcing the cancelation of the "public on-sale" for Swift's tour, the artist shared her thoughts about the recent incident on November 18 through her Instagram stories.

In the statement, Swift explained that she is apologetic for the entire debacle and stated that she's "trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward." Taylor further stated that she is not "going to make excuses."

Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift

After the sale went online, fans spent hours (some up to eight hours) in virtual queues before they were kicked out of the line. In her statement, Taylor Swift said that she is "extremely protective" of her fans, explaining:

"We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in-house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do."

Speaking about those who got the tickets, the Anti-Hero singer said:

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

The Shake It Off singer also added that she finds it difficult to trust "outside entities," with respect to fans' experience, and that it is "excruciating" for her to see mistakes happen without any alternative.

She expressed her disappointment with Ticketmaster for the mismanaged and botched online ticket sales even after they repeatedly assured the singer and her team of their capabilities.

Taylor Swift also added that she hopes to provide more opportunities for those who didn't get tickets, so they can manage to "get together and sing these songs." She ended the message by thanking her fans for wanting to be at her concerts.

Tickets that were originally priced between $49 and $449, have now shot up, with some going as high as $22,000 on ticket reseller websites. After a lot of backlash from Taylor Swift fans and even politicians, some went as far as citing the company's recent merger with Live Nation Entertainment as the reason for the ticket fiasco.

Ticketmaster did not make it clear if they would reschedule the sale or whether any tickets still remain. They seem to defend themselves against any backlash.

