Def Leppard and Motley Crue World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

English rock band Def Leppard and American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe have announced a set of joint UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023. The trek will kick off on February 18 in Mexico City, and will conclude on July 16 in Glasgow. The two bands were on a summer tour together across North America and just concluded their last gig in September in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Motley Crue said:

"We had an incredible time playing the Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with the World Tour in 2023. Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!"

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott added:

"After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking forward to seeing you out there somewhere soon!"

Tickets for Def Leppard and Motley Crue's 'The World Tour' will be available on October 28 via Ticketmaster. Artist presales for Def Leppard and Motley Crue will be available from October 25 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster. For Mexico and South America, tickets will go on sale October 27, with pre-sales starting on October 21.

As per Consequence of Sound, Motley Crue and Def Leppard’s 2022 North American Stadium Tour, which featured Poison, Joan Jett, and Classless Act, sold nearly 1.3 million tickets. The tour grossed over $173 million, and is ranked as the biggest tour of any of the band’s respective careers.

Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2023 World Tour Dates

Mötley Crüe @MotleyCrue

Head to First, U.S. Stadiums…now - THE WORLD 🤘The World Tour with @DefLeppard is hitting Latin America & Europe in 2023!Head to Motley.com for all details and specific pre-sale, on-sale, and VIP package information. First, U.S. Stadiums…now - THE WORLD 🤘The World Tour with @DefLeppard is hitting Latin America & Europe in 2023! 🔥 Head to Motley.com for all details and specific pre-sale, on-sale, and VIP package information. https://t.co/kIJ30ne6tX

Feb. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico

Feb. 21 - Monterrey, Mexico

Feb. 25 - Bogota, Colombia

Feb. 28 - Lima, Peru

March 3 - Santiago, Chile

March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

March 9 - Curitiba, Brazil

March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil

May 22 - Sheffield, UK

May 25 - Monchengladbach, Germany

May 27 - Munich, Germany

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary

May 31 - Krakow, Poland

June 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *

June 3 - Hannover, Germany

June 7 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival *

June 9 - Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland

July 1 - London, UK

July 2 - Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival *

July 4 - Dublin, Ireland

July 6 - Glasgow, UK

* Festival dates

More about the bands

Def Leppard was formed in 1976 with the band receiving their greatest commercial success between the early 1980s and early 1990s. Since 1992, the band’s lineup consists of Rick Savage (bass, backing vocals), Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Allen (drums, backing vocals), Phil Collen (guitar, backing vocals), and Vivian Campbell (guitar, backing vocals). Def Leppard established themselves as part of the new wave of British heavy metal movement of the early 1980s. Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Mötley Crüe is an American heavy metal band which was formed in 1981 by bassist Nikki Sixx. The band's lineup includes drummer Tommy Lee, lead guitarist Mick Mars, and lead singer Vince Neil. The band has seven platinum, multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The band has often been noted for joining the first wave of glam metal in the mid 1980s.

Poll : 0 votes