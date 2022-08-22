Where is Bass Canyon located? Police believe they stopped potential mass shooting

Police officers in Grant County, Washington, believe that they stopped a potential mass shooting at the Bass Canyon EDM festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on August 19. Authorities later identified the 31-year-old as Jonathan R. Moody. Moody was detained by security outside of the venue gates. He was later arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

The suspect was booked into the Grant County Jail. Moody was not trying to enter the Bass Canyon festival and was not wearing a wristband. He was, however, armed and showed suspicious behavior.

Suspect at Bass Canyon festival was armed

Consequence cited witnesses who noted that they saw Moody inhale an unknown substance or gas from a balloon. He then loaded two 9mm pistols. Moody concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in a holster outside the waistband.

He then began approaching concertgoers and asked them what time the concert ended and from where the attendees would exit the venue.

According to a statement by Grant County authorities, the Bass Canyon festival was sold-out and had a crowd of over 25,000 people. Authorities were grateful to the concert attendees of Bass Canyon who reported the suspect. They also thanked the on-site security for “keeping the man from getting inside the concert venue.”

Grant County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post:

“Remember: if you see something, say something. Citizens saw something completely out of place for the circumstances and notified security, who in turn notified deputies. That combination of situational awareness along with noticing ‘something does not fit’ resulted in a possible tragedy being prevented.”

The three-day Bass Canyon festival ended on August 21. The headliners included Excision, Diesel, LSDream, Zomboy, Bear Grillz, Subtronics, Kayzo, and SVDDEN DEATH among others.

The Bass Canyon festival described itself as:

“3 Days Of Non-Stop headbanging, tons of bass, massive stage production, unforgettable sunsets, and more!”

A threat was reported at the Lollapalooza festival last month

Wannabe Big Sleeper & Fresh Air Advocate @BrainSyncing A Lollapalooza security guard faked a mass shooting threat to get out of work early. They’ve since been arrested. That plan worked better than expected, they don’t even have to go to work anymore. A Lollapalooza security guard faked a mass shooting threat to get out of work early. They’ve since been arrested. That plan worked better than expected, they don’t even have to go to work anymore.

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old security guard was arrested for sending out a fake text message at this year’s Lollapalooza festival. The message threatened a mass shooting at the Chicago festival on July 29 at 4 pm. The message received on the TextNow medium read:

“Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets.”

The accused, Janya Williams, was caught guilty by the authorities. She admitted that she sent a message noting that she wanted to leave early.

Additionally, Williams told her supervisor that her sister had alerted her about another mass shooting threat on Facebook. She reportedly shared with them a screenshot of a different message that was not posted on Facebook.

Authorities also alleged that the 18-year-old had created a fake Facebook page under the name Ben Scott in order to create the fake post.

Chicago police and the FBI Joint Counterterrorism Task Force discovered the Apple iCloud account and IP address of the TextNow number. They discovered that the number belonged to Williams. She was charged with a felony count for making a false terrorist threat.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das