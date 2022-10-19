Who is the guy on the Taco Bell commercial? Apology campaign comes under fire online

A Taco Bell ad, which was meant to be an apology campaign, has been receiving massive backlash online as netizens demanded an apology for running such an ad as an apology in the first place. The new advertisement, featuring Pete Davidson, focused on the fast food chain’s breakfast menu, where the comedian claimed that the brand went too far with some of the items it offered, which is why they had hired him to make an apology for the same.

In the advertisement, Pete Davidson said:

“Sometimes we go to far… I have, and that is why Taco Bell has hired me to make this apology for them. Go ahead, say you’re sorry! Taco Bell went a bit crazy with its breakfast. It was a bit too much. What you need in the morning is tasty simple food, coffee and eggs.”

He then spoke about the Mexican outlet’s breakfast crunch wrap. However, the commercial did not sit too well with netizens as the ad drew a lot of criticism online.

“Know what sounds worse than Taco Bell? Pete Davidson talking about Taco Bell”: Netizens slam new ad

Weeks after Taco Bell announced that they would be going on an apology tour, they hired their official “brand apologist,” who asked for forgiveness for some strange items on the menu that appeared in the past few years. From 2017’s Naked Egg Taco to 2014’s Waffle Taco, Pete Davidson claimed that the brand went too far to introduce new and unique items.

However, people are just not happy with the commercial, as the backlash is all over the internet. From Reddit and TikTok to even Twitter, individuals are speaking up about their distaste for the campaign. One user said:

“Know what never sounds good? Taco Bell. Know what sounds worse than Taco Bell? Pete Davidson talking about Taco Bell.”

At the same time, another user also talked about disliking the chain as a whole because of the absurd advertisement. They said:

“All these Pete Davidson Taco Bell commercials are starting to make me dislike Taco Bell and that’s hard to do.”

However, people also questioned why the chain cast Pete Davidson in the ad. A user mentioned:

“What taco bell doesn’t realize is that using pete davidson is the worst way to try to get me to buy your product.”

Pete Davidson creates a review video for the breakfast crunch launch introduced by Taco Bell

After the massive backlash, especially on Reddit, the taco brand created another advertisement where Davidson could be seen eating the breakfast crunch and simultaneously reviewing it. In the video, he said:

“Here is my review of the breakfast crunch thing from Taco bell. Crunchy, fluffy eggs, crispy hashbrowns, This maybe the best breakfast ever.”

Netizens criticized this advertisement as well, as they found it weird to see Davidson chewing and speaking at the same time. Others have also highlighted the fact that they have been seeing Taco Bell ads way too many times.

