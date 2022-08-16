Snoop Loopz: Snoop Dogg launches breakfast cereal, sparks memefest online

Rapper Snoop Dogg is all set to launch his own line of breakfast cereals called Snoop Loopz. These gluten-free Froot Loops are made using corn and marshmallows. Available in grocery stores through the artist's Broadus Foods business, it has been revealed that the sale of each product will contribute to supporting various charities like The Door of Hope.

The announcement was made by Master P, claiming that the cereal is full of flavor.

While some netizens are applauding the rapper's new business venture, others are busy making memes about Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Loopz.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Snoop Dogg’s cereal

The rapper's move to dip his toes in the cereal business sparked a memefest online as soon as Master P made the announcement on Twitter on August 15, 2022. While some are mocking Snoop Dogg's decision, others are questioning the packaging.

Apart from the latest edition of Fruit Loops, Snoop Dogg has also launched his own line of wine and branded cannabis. Netizens were quick to take note of the rappers' new business projects and humorously commented on how the products might be related in their usages. One user said:

“Lmfao. Also, healthy benefits optional as cereal might contain trace amounts of w*ed, drugs, and crack-coc*ine”

More details about the Snoop Loopz explored

The rapper’s new cereal, a mixture of Froot Loops and marshmallows, comes in a blue and purple box. The box features an image of a blue dog holding a spoon. The dog stands behind a bowl of cereal, which looks similar to fruit loops. The box also claims that the cereal has “more marshmallows” and is “gluten-free.”

After Master P posted the video announcement, the Bad Decisions singer also shared the announcement on his Instagram account. The rapper, revealing the product, said:

"MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!"

As per the Snoop Loopz website, some of the profits from the sales of the cereal will be donated to select charities. The cereal will be introduced to the market by Broadus foods, which also has other products like oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup.

Snoop Dogg and the new collab with XBOX

It seems that the rapper is all about new products and collaborations these days. He recently revealed his project with Xbox, BTS, and Benny. The Bad Decisions singers were a part of Xbox's plan of developing a singing controller. This controller comes in a bright red color, with an inbuilt speaker that will play the song Bad Decisions.

For those who wish to get the Xbox singing controller, all they need to do is participate in the online contest on August 25 by following Xbox’s official Twitter account.

Snoop Dogg is not the only rapper in town who has his own range of cereals. In 2019, Travis Scott and Reese's Puff together launched their own limited edition cereal brand. Moreover, Lil Durk also announced the launch of his DurkiO's cereal in the same year. The following year, Lil Yatchy collaborated with Reese's Puffs to launch their cereal brand for the masses.

The release date of the Snoop Loopz cereal has not yet been announced.

