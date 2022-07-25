What was Tytyana Miller’s cause of death? Master P opens up about heartbreaking loss and daughter’s battle with addiction

Popular rapper Master P has finally opened up and confirmed what led to his daughter’s untimely demise. Tytyana Miler, who was born in 1993, passed away on May 28, 2022. She was known for her movie, A Mother’s Choice.

Talking to news program CBS Mornings, the rapper revealed how his young daughter Tytyana Miller died due to a drug overdose. He also gave a message about how he is now working to spread awareness on mental illness and substance abuse.

Master P opens up about his battle with substance abuse

Tytyana, Master P’s young daughter who died at the young age of 29 was severely addicted to drugs, and an overdose of the same took her life. Battling for nearly a decade, she finally lost the battle to an accidental overdose in May 2022.

Speaking about her demise, the Rock It rapper said:

"It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral."

Tytyana, was an actress by profession and was one of Master P's eight children. Describing it as the “worst call a parent could get,” the rapper said that his one of his daughters broke the news of Tytyana passing away.

Talking about how she was also put in rehab, and how she attempted time and again to be on the right track, the rapper revealed that the 29-year old was also writing a book. He also said that she was getting better by the day, and that she was a happy woman who knew that she could do something better tomorrow.

Master P vows to help others after Tytyana's demise

Soon after Tytyana's death, the rapper swore to work for the cause so that he could help out those in need, including parents of the children who are addicted to drugs. Talking about how he's going to work in the substance abuse area, the rapper said:

"My sympathies go out to everybody who lost a child. I said, 'I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back.' I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."

Sharing advice to other parents, he said that one should just talk about it and not hold it a secret because the issue is real.

In the interview, he also talked about teaming up with various organizations and doctors so that he can bring awareness about mental illness and substance abuse. He said that his purpose was to "get out there and help and save millions."

