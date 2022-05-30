Who was Tytyana Miller? Master P mourns death of his daughter

Hip hop artist Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller recently passed away. The rapper revealed the news on Instagram and wrote,

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana's brother Romeo expressed his grief with the same message and added, “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless.”

Miller’s cause of death has not been revealed until now.

In brief, Master P’s daughter

Tytyana Miller was born on June 15, 1992, to Master P and his ex-wife Sonya Miller. Sadly, not much else is known about her, and she was mainly known as the daughter of Master P.

Tytyana Miller's cause of death remains unknown (Image via SahooShabana/Twitter)

Miller kept her personal life away from the spotlight. She once appeared in a 2010 film, Mother’s Choice, written by Alicia Anderson and directed by Carnetta Jones.

She was reportedly living with her father since her parents separated in 2014. Following her parents’ split, she ran off from her mother’s place to live with her father, and they had been living together ever since.

While appearing on the reality show Growing Up Hip Hop in 2016, she revealed that she was addicted to drugs and struggled to get rid of them. She also mentioned that her parents' divorce was why she took drugs.

Her father and brother offered help and support to her, and she took the help of her family members and professionals to stay away from the consumption of drugs.

Master P's other children

Also known as Percy Robert Miller Sr., he tied the knot with Sonya Miller in 1989. The pair had seven kids together – Percy “Romeo,” Vercy “Young V”, Hercy, Mercy, Tytyana, Inty, and Itali.

He is also the father of two other children. He raised his brother Kevin Miller’s son, Veno Miller, following Kevin’s death in 1990. He is also the father of Cymphonique Miller, but her mother’s identity remains unknown.

Cymphonique is a well-known singer-songwriter and actress famous for her appearance as Kacey Simon on the Nickelodeon sitcom How to Rock and her voice role as Krystal on Nickelodeon’s Winx Club.

Romeo is a famous rapper and has also appeared in Growing Up Hip Hop. Hercy and Mercy are professional basketball players. Hercy plays college basketball at Tennessee State and has attended high school at the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.

Master P is well-known as the founder of the record label No Limit Records and CEO of P. Miller Enterprises. The 55-year-old gained recognition in the mid-1990s with the success of his hip hop group TRU, and his Platinum single Make ‘Em Say Uhh!. He has released 15 studio albums to date.

