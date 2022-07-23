"Truly embarrassing and sad": Fans react as Kid Cudi walks off Rolling Loud stage after fans throw items at him

American rapper Kid Cudi was attacked on the opening night of the Rolling Loud Miami festival when audience members started throwing things at him, with one bottle even hitting his face. When Kanye West pulled out of the festival, Cudi was announced as its headliner.

In a video, Kid Cudi can be heard singing shortly before a bottle hits his face.

In a video, Kid Cudi can be heard singing shortly before a bottle hits his face. Soon after, he stopped singing, removed the mike from the stand, and addressed the audience. He said:

“Yo, I will walk of this stage if y’all throw one more f*cking thing, I will leave. I will leave right now. Throw one more f*cking thing, I will leave, will walk off th stage. Throw one more f*cking thing on the stage, I will walk off. I am not f*cking playing. I am not playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f*cking leave.”

Despite his repeated warnings, items were being continuously thrown at Cudi. He continued:

"If I get hit with one more f*ckin' thing, if I see one more f*ckin' thing on this f*ckin' stage, I'm leaving. Don't f*ck with me.”

After this announcement, just as Cudi was reassembling with his band, a plastic bottle landed on the stage, which is when he walked out as the audience continued to boo.

Fans react to Kid Cudi walking off the stage during Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Fans of Kid Cudi have taken to social media to call out audience members from Rolling Loud Miami who threw items at Cudi. One fan even pointed out the impact of such behavior on the mental health of artists, with another one pointing out that the audience did not deserve Cudi.

XXL Magazine reported: "JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set"



One fan commented: "The Kid Cudi hate is truly embarrassing and sad af. Dude don't deserve any of that just because your favorite artist refused to show up."

One observer noted: "Ye canceled his Rolling Loud set because the venue wouldn't allow him to bring Travis out. RL replaced him wit Kid Cudi who gets things thrown at him & is booed off stage only for Ye to come out during Durk's set performing a song that features Cudi"

Another fan commented: "i never met a single soul that disliked kid cudi prior to his fallout with kanye my god this is corny as hell"

One fan wrote: "rolling loud knew what they were doing when they had kid cudi replace kanye as a headliner. feel so bad for the guy what did he even do to yall"

We Love Rap @rapisfunn I’m a HUGE Kanye West fan but that is so disrespectful…



Another fan stated: "I'm a HUGE Kanye West fan but that is so disrespectful… I feel terrible for Kid Cudi man. RL setting him up for failure and having Kanye at a different stage. They knew what they were doing"

StarFireOnYouHoes @Breanna1537 XXL Magazine @XXL JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set



One commenter noted: "It's crazy to me when Kanye west fans used Kanye's mental health as a shield when he would do terrible things but then turn around and do this to @KiDCuDi when he's done absolutely nothing wrong"

Ashley Nicole Moss wrote: "y'all are out here disrespecting Kid Cudi and that proves to me you have no home training or taste in music"

Another observer commented: "Them Rolling Loud fans were there for Kanye, that was a recipe for disaster they set Kid Cudi up as soon as he got on the stage."

One fan noted: "This new generation don't respect Kid Cudi enough & it's incredibly ironic because Cudi the one that inspired half the artists they be listening to"

Moments after Cudi's walkout, Kanye appears during Lil Durk's set

Kanye West performs Father Stretch My Hands as a surprise performance at Rolling Loud



Kanye West performs Father Stretch My Hands as a surprise performance at Rolling Loud https://t.co/3ipzmn4bQD

As a surprise to his fans, Kanye appeared during Lil Durk's set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival, just moments after Kid Cudi's walkout. Ironically, Kanye performed Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, a song featuring Cudi singing the chorus.

Earlier this week, the festival organizers had announced that Ye had pulled out of the festival.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”

Kanye launched Cudi by signing him to his label, Good Music. They even collaborated on several songs together. However, more recently, Kanye got into a public argument with Cudi due to the latter's friendship with Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

