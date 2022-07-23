"Truly embarrassing and sad": Fans react as Kid Cudi walks off Rolling Loud stage after fans throw items at him

American rapper Kid Cudi was attacked on the opening night of the Rolling Loud Miami festival when audience members started throwing things at him, with one bottle even hitting his face. When Kanye West pulled out of the festival, Cudi was announced as its headliner.
In a video, Kid Cudi can be heard singing shortly before a bottle hits his face. Soon after, he stopped singing, removed the mike from the stand, and addressed the audience. He said:
“Yo, I will walk of this stage if y’all throw one more f*cking thing, I will leave. I will leave right now. Throw one more f*cking thing, I will leave, will walk off th stage. Throw one more f*cking thing on the stage, I will walk off. I am not f*cking playing. I am not playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f*cking leave.”
Despite his repeated warnings, items were being continuously thrown at Cudi. He continued:
"If I get hit with one more f*ckin' thing, if I see one more f*ckin' thing on this f*ckin' stage, I'm leaving. Don't f*ck with me.”
After this announcement, just as Cudi was reassembling with his band, a plastic bottle landed on the stage, which is when he walked out as the audience continued to boo.
Fans react to Kid Cudi walking off the stage during Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Fans of Kid Cudi have taken to social media to call out audience members from Rolling Loud Miami who threw items at Cudi. One fan even pointed out the impact of such behavior on the mental health of artists, with another one pointing out that the audience did not deserve Cudi.
Moments after Cudi's walkout, Kanye appears during Lil Durk's set
As a surprise to his fans, Kanye appeared during Lil Durk's set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival, just moments after Kid Cudi's walkout. Ironically, Kanye performed Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, a song featuring Cudi singing the chorus.
Earlier this week, the festival organizers had announced that Ye had pulled out of the festival.
“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”
Kanye launched Cudi by signing him to his label, Good Music. They even collaborated on several songs together. However, more recently, Kanye got into a public argument with Cudi due to the latter's friendship with Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.