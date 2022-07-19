Kanye pulls out of Rolling Loud Miami as headliner, to be replaced by Kid Cudi

After pulling out of Coachella earlier this year, Kanye West, now Ye, is dropping out as the headliner for the Rolling Loud Miami festival. Through their Twitter handle, Rolling Loud Miami announced that Kanye would be replaced by American rapper Kid Cudi.

Rolling Loud Miami wrote:

Rolling Loud @RollingLoud Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi! https://t.co/HpPfKyf2LU

Deadline quoted co-founders of the festival, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, who, in a joint statement, said:

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing.”

Further adding to the statement, the co-founders said:

“This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Kanye West helped launch Kid Cudi

It is interesting to note that Ye's replacement for the Rolling Loud Miami Festival is Kid Cudi. In 2008, West helped launch Cudi's career by signing him to his label, Good Music. Cudi's first three albums, titled Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr were released under the label, after which he left the label in 2013. In 2018, West and Cudi collaborated on an album titled Kids See Ghosts.

More recently, Kanye got into a public argument with Kid Cudi on social media due to the latter's friendship with Pete Davidson. Davidson is romantically linked to Kaney's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Earlier this year, he released a music video titled Eazy, which showed extreme violence towards a claymated Pete.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

“Just so everyone knows, [Kid] Cudi will not be on Donda 2′ because he’s friends with you know who.”

Kanye is facing several lawsuits

Meanwhile, the multiple Grammy-winner is facing several lawsuits, including one from a production company and another from a high-end fashion brand. Production company Phantom Labs, which describes itself as a creative technology firm, is suing Kanye for breach of contract, seeking $7 million in damages.

The company has worked with the singer on various events, including his Sunday Service events, the Donda 2 listening party, and the Free Larry Hoover Show with Drake. The production company was also working with the singer for Coachella, which the rapper pulled two weeks before it was scheduled to take place. He was later replaced by The Weeknd X Swedish House Mafia.

Ye canceling Coachella's headline set was a critical factor in triggering the legal dispute as the company allegedly incurred $1.1 million losses in related cancelation fees. Ye previously owed over $6 million to the company but was expected to pay the company via the $9 million he was set to make from his performances at Coachella as the headliner.

