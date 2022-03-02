Rolling Loud Miami 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates, and all you need to know

Miami’s leading hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud Miami, is coming back in July. The 2022 edition of the festival will take place from July 22-24 in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

This year's festival will be headlined by Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future. The trio of performers was announced by the Miami-based music event on Tuesday evening. On Friday, July 22, Ye will headline the festival's first night. While Future will headline on July 23, Kendrick Lamar will close out the festival on July 24.

Tickets for Rolling Loud will go on sale on March 7 from 12 pm ET. The General Admission tickets start from $329, while the VIP ones are priced at $899. Tickets can be purchased from here.

Lineup for Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Rolling Loud @RollingLoud



ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 7 @ 12PM ET



RollingLoud.com ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2022ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 7 @ 12PM ET ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2022ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 7 @ 12PM ETRollingLoud.com https://t.co/sMEHYBw0Q9

Friday, July 22 : Ye, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, $not, G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, BIA, Sleepy Hallow, Money Man, Kash Doll, City Morgue, AB Tay Money, KEN CAR$ON, ROBB BANK$, Abra, Pressa, Lil Poppa, Lil Darkie, KALAN.FRFR, Kuttem Resse, SSGKOBE, Kankan, CICO P, Grip, Destroy Lonely, Strick, Tafia, Omretta The Great, Digital Nas, Homixide Gang, K.CHARLES, Mellow Rackz, Oya Baby

Saturday, July 23: Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, DABABY, Gucci Mane, LIL TJAY, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, Kevin Gates, AMINE, Latto, Soulja Boy, Nardo Wick, TOOSII, Key Glock, HOTBOII, Action Bronson, Ace Hood, Xavier Wulf Dreezy, Baby Tate, Duke Deuce, BIG30, LPB POODY, Danny Towers, Doe Boy, Babytron, Saucy Santana, DREAMDOLL, Baby Satana, KA$HDAMI, BKTHERULA, KAYCYY, Mike Dimes, WHITEROSEMOXIE, Enchanting, Jeleel!, ZAI1K, Kamillion, Big Jade, Drownmili, Skodi, Joolbs of Guwop, Cherele

Rolling Loud @RollingLoud Future always has some next level surprise guests. Who do you think he’ll bring out in July? 🤔 Future always has some next level surprise guests. Who do you think he’ll bring out in July? 🤔

Sunday, July 24: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $UICIDEBOY$, Trippie Redd, MONEYBAGG YO, A$AP FERG, EST GEE, Young Nudy, CURREN$Y, Pouya, Nocap, Flo Milli, Tyla Yaweh, Shenseea, Ohgeesy, Babyface Ray, Lucki, Mozzy, SPOTEMGOTEM, Fat Nick, Lakeyah, Ramirez, Unotheactivist, Lancey Foux, Trapland Pat, KALI, Monaleo, B-LOVEE, Chinese Kitty, Sukihana, BABYXSOSA, MIDWXST, Aleesha, Dess Dior, Sid Shyne, KXLLSWXTCH, Killval, hOOSH, rellyski, Cris Dinero

Kanye West unveiled his latest album ‘Donda 2,’ which he released on an exclusive device called "Stem Player." The Donda singer will also be headlining Coachella 2022 alongside Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Harry Styles, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu