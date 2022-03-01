Telluride Blues and Brews Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is returning to its home town of Telluride in September 2022. The festival will run from September 16-18 with its usual mix of blues, soul, indie, funk, and rock music, and will also mark the festival's 28th anniversary.

The event's tickets and passes will go on sale Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10.00 am local time. Tickets for the festival will be available in a variety of categories, including both single-day and three-day passes, which can be purchased from the event’s website.

Buddy Guy, Gov't Mule, and CeeLo Green will headline the event's three stages at the base of the Rocky Mountains. CeeLo Green, will perform a James Brown homage called Soul Brotha #100, which will also be the highlight of the event.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival full lineup

Also set to perform over the three days are John Hiatt & The Goners, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Samantha Fish, Curtis Harding, Zach Person, Thee Sacred Souls, Devon Gilfillian, Carolyn Wonderland, Dave Jordan & The NIA, Anders Osborne, Tab Benoit, Shinyribs, Oh He Dead, Colin James, Eddie 9V, Ghalia Volt, The War And Treaty, Dwayne Dopsie, Jontavious Willis, Shane Hall, The Singing Stars, and Scramble Campbell.

The performers will perform across the three stages, The Main Stage in Town Park, the Blues Stage in the Ice Rink, and The Campground Sessions.

The festival will include a diverse selection of specialty beers by artisan brewers. Local vendors will provide on hand free yoga classes, gondola trips between the town and Mountain Village, and group mountain bike rides.

More about the festival

tellurideblues.com/tickets I’m excited to perform at the 2022 Telluride Blues & Brews Festival in Telluride, Colorado on September 16-18, 2022 in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 1 at 10 am (MT). Get tickets → I’m excited to perform at the 2022 Telluride Blues & Brews Festival in Telluride, Colorado on September 16-18, 2022 in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 1 at 10 am (MT). Get tickets → tellurideblues.com/tickets https://t.co/76VxvDIAiO

The festival first began in 1994, and has been held every September since. The festival first started as a Brewers' festival, with the best craft breweries from across the nation coming together to exhibit and promote their craft. It has since moved on to become the multi-stage music and craft beer festival that we see today. An eclectic mix of live blues, funk, indie, rock, jam-band, gospel, and soul performances remains the festival’s speciality.

The 27th edition of the festival took place in Colorado from September 17th to September 19th, 2021 with a roster that included Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Buddy Guy, Promise of the Real, and more.

