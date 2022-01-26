Indie song featuring Daniel Ricciardo makes it into top 100 songs of 2021 in Australia

An indie song by the Australian rock group 'Gangs of Youth' featuring Daniel Ricciardo has made it into the top 100 songs of 2021 in the country. Ricciardo had earlier dropped into the band's studio to record his part playing the drums.

Driving in excess of 300 kmph is not the only thing Daniel Ricciardo is good at, it seems. He featured on 'The Man Himself', a song by popular Australian rock group Gangs of Youth. The McLaren driver played a simple snare part on the track which has now placed #57 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2021. The 32-year-old's name was credited to the song for his percussive contribution.

The band posted a clip of the Australian driver playing his simple yet satisfying drum part in 2020. Watch the clip below:

The driver was seen grooving along to the music, waiting for his cue to emphatically hit the snare drum. Fans reacted positively to the post, praising the Australian's fun-loving spirit, which made an appearance in the clip. The band captioned the post with "The flam himself" in reference to Ricciardo's drum part. For the uninitiated, a flam is a drumming technique wherein a drum plays a preliminary note a split second before the primary stroke.

Further up the list, the popular children's group The Wiggles took the number one spot with their funky cover of Tame Impala's Elephant.

Daniel Ricciardo claims music helps him focus before a Grand Prix event

Daniel Ricciardo is a big fan of music and is often seen singing songs in his car or listening to them wearing headphones before a Grand Prix. Revealing that he tries to get songs stuck in his head before a race, the McLaren driver said:

“The last song I play, I’ll maybe try and put it on repeat so I hear it two or three times so it’s in my head. So then, it lasts; the formation lap, I’m still kind of singing it, so when we’re on the grid ready to go, I’ve still got it, and then I’m ready for the first lap which is the most intense.”

The Honey Badger has his own public playlist on popular streaming platform Apple Music, sharing his recommendations weekly. He also has a partnership with audio giant Beats by Dr. Dre and often promotes their products in his social media posts. Ricciardo told the streaming platform about his love for music, saying:

“Music can be a lot of things for me. It can put me in the zone and enhance my focus. It’s got lots of memories, like a photo album: You hear a song and it takes you to a moment in time, and a picture of where you were when you heard it or what you were doing when the song came on.”

Despite an underwhelming debut season with McLaren, team principal Zak Brown is confident in Daniel Ricciardo's abilities and is looking forward to his performances in 2022.

