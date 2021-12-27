Daniel Ricciardo: 2021 F1 Season in Review

Daniel Ricciardo did not have the best F1 2021 season by any means. The first year at McLaren, the 32-year-old could not extract the maximum possible from a car that just didn't resonate with his driving style. In the end, he was the second-best driver in a team, where he was supposed to lead in the midfield.

How did Daniel Ricciardo's F1 2021 season look statistically?

It wasn't the most remarkable of seasons for Daniel Ricciardo as he was beaten in the points standings by his teammate Lando Norris. Ricciardo finished eighth in the standings with 115 points to his name. It was, however, not all bad for the Australian as he did pick up a memorable win at the Italian Grand Prix for his team.

Points: 115

Position: 8th

Wins: 1

What worked for Daniel Ricciardo?

Regardless of how Daniel Ricciardo's 2021 season went, he still had his moments. Especially the race at Monza where Ricciardo looked like his old self and picked up a shock win for McLaren. The win was special for both his team and Ricciardo, as he had not picked up a win since his Red Bull days while McLaren had not won for a decade.

Ricciardo did seem to crawl his way back into contention in the second half of the season and his pace was comparable to Norris' as well during that period. The Australian will be looking to take that momentum into next year and put together a better season compared to 2021's season.

What didn't work for Daniel Ricciardo?

As alluded to earlier, Daniel Ricciardo was never comfortable with the McLaren at his disposal throughout the season. Compounding his woes, Lando Norris did outperform him regularly in the same McLaren, making things even worse for the Aussie driver this season. Since his debut with Torro Rosso, this has to be one of the worst seasons put together by Ricciardo.

What's next for Daniel Ricciardo in the F1 2022 season?

Daniel Ricciardo's 2021 season can only augur things to improve for the Australian. In what could possibly impact his career, Ricciardo will be looking to put together a better season with McLaren and prove he is still a top-tier talent on the F1 grid.

