Daniel Ricciardo eyeing a title charge as early as 2022

In one of the most high-profile signings for the 2021 season, McLaren replaced Carlos Sainz with Daniel Ricciardo. The Aussie comes to the Woking-based team with a vast experience of winning races.

Ricciardo, however, did not have the best start to life at McLaren. He finished the Bahrain Grand Prix in P7, three places behind his teammate Lando Norris. It was later revealed that Ricciardo's McLaren had suffered a damaged floor after a collision with Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri early in the race.

Daniel Ricciardo eyeing a title fight with McLaren

Even after an average Bahrain Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to his time at McLaren. In an interview with David Alorka, the Australian said that he finally feels settled at the team after moving from Renault.

Ricciardo said:

"I have obviously done a bit of moving in the last few years and its not something I want to do or plan on doing. Its stressful and actually hard work."

Ricciardo said that he was happy with the progress McLaren have made in recent seasons. The Australian believes the team have a solid foundation that can help him achieve his goal of winning a world championship.

Ricciardo added:

"I do really feel like the team has already laid our very nice foundation and if I can build on what I see what they have got and personally achieve my goals here, I think we can fight for a world title hopefully next year."

Advertisement

After the race at the Bahrain Grand Prix, McLaren lie third on the constructors' standings. The Woking-based team have the fastest car in the ultra-competitive midfield this year. They are also the only team to likely challenge Red Bull and Mercedes for race wins this season and championships in the future. The team won two podiums last season with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and it's only a matter of time before they taste the champagne this season as well.

Dale Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo.



Get us that podium and the drive is all yours, @DanielRicciardo. 😉🔑 @DaleJr @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/wyplavg8G3 — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) March 31, 2021