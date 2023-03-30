Rapper Flo Rida's son recently got severely injured after he fell from the fifth floor of an apartment building. The singer's son's mother, Alexis Adams, sued the owners and other staff members of the New Jersey-based 74 Pollock Avenue building, where she and the six-year-old Zohar Dillard were residing.

The lawsuit, which was filed on March 27, claimed that the windows were not constructed with proper safety measures, including the installation of correct-sized guards.

lovelyti @lovelyti



Let's keep Zohar in your prayers 🏾



#FloRida #AlexisAdams #Zohar #Lovelytitv Flo Rida‘s six-year-old son is in the Intensive Care Unit after falling from a five-story apartment building window earlier this month.Let's keep Zohar in your prayers Flo Rida‘s six-year-old son is in the Intensive Care Unit after falling from a five-story apartment building window earlier this month. Let's keep Zohar in your prayers 🙏🏾 #FloRida #AlexisAdams #Zohar #Lovelytitv https://t.co/hN0ltj6fr6

The lawsuit mentioned that Dillard's treatment will be very expensive and that his future has somehow been affected.

Adams is seeking damages alongside the expenses she has to pay following her son's accident. The defendants mentioned in the lawsuit include Pitch Perfect, LLC, Goldberg Management, and Carlos Machado. Goldberg Management is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Flo Rida's son is currently in the ICU

Flo Rida's son, Zohar Dillard, who fell from a window of the fifth floor of a building earlier this month, is currently in the ICU.

The fall led to a damaged pelvis, metatarsal fractures, liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs. Dillard reportedly suffers from autism and a brain condition called hydrocephalus. In an interview with the Daily Voice, Alexis Adams said:

"As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broke into a million pieces, It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could've been avoided."

Flo Rida emerges as the winner in a lawsuit against Celsius

Flo Rida filed a lawsuit against Celsius in 2021 (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Flo Rida received $82.6 million in damages after the energy drink company Celsius was found to have breached a contract. The singer sued the company back in 2021 and in an interview with The Associated Press, he said:

"Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family. And then when it comes down to the success of today, they just forgot about me."

Also known as Tramar Dillard, he was the company's brand ambassador from 2014 to 2018 and he claimed in the lawsuit that his involvement made the company popular among the public. He also shared the news of his victory on Instagram at the time, where he was spotted holding Celsius cans in a few of the pictures.

The 43-year-old released his first album, Mail on Sunday, in 2008, followed by three more albums until 2012. He has also released 40 singles in his successful career in the music industry.

Poll : 0 votes