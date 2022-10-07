Who is Andrew Nixon? All about Kate Walsh's fiancé as Grey's Anatomy star gets engaged

Actress Kate Walsh recently got engaged to her partner Andrew Nixon. The Grey’s Anatomy star shared the news on an Instagram Live session with her co-star Amy Brenneman on October 5, 2022.

Walsh and Brenneman were speaking to each other when Nixon appeared, smiling and waving to the camera, and Kate referred to him as her fiancé. Amy said to Andrew:

“She just 100 percent outed your engagement”

Kenz (Holy Fvck🖤❤️‍🔥) @NicolesArtem Bro Kate Walsh just leaked that she was engaged on a live with Amy Brenneman & im so happy for her Bro Kate Walsh just leaked that she was engaged on a live with Amy Brenneman & im so happy for her

Adrean Roberts ❤️ ★ADDISON IS BACK★ ❤️ PRO CHOICE @adrean_roberts KATE WALSH IS ENGAGED!

So happy for her. She deserves to be happy! <3 KATE WALSH IS ENGAGED! So happy for her. She deserves to be happy! <3

While Kate’s engagement ring was visible throughout the live session, the engagement remained a secret until Walsh accidentally revealed the news. Kate and Any discussed their careers and their show Private Practice during the live session.

Kate Walsh’s fiancé met her on a cruise before the Covid-19 pandemic

Andrew Nixon works at Nixon Farming, a family farming enterprise in Moora, New Norcia, Australia, where they rear Merino sheep, rotating wheat, barley, and canola.

While Nixon isn't a famous personality like his fiancée, he gained popularity only after Kate announced their engagement.

Detailed information about his family, career, and educational background is currently unavailable.

Kate Walsh and Andrew Nixon have been in a relationship since 2020 (Image via ellswpd/Twitter)

Walsh and Nixon reportedly met on a cruise before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. After the pandemic restrictions were removed, the pair started spending time in Perth and the US.

The pair made their last public appearance at the Gloria by Co3 at the Heath Ledger Theatre. Walsh, who is famous for her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey's Anatomy, is confirmed to be living with Nixon in Perth. In August 2020, she revealed that she got stuck in Perth due to the pandemic. However, she said that now that she can go back to New York, she doesn't "really fancy going back."

Although Kate revealed the news of their engagement, the couple haven't disclosed any plans of their wedding.

Kate Walsh’s relationship history and career in brief

Kate Walsh tied the knot with 20th Century Fox executive Alex Young in September 2007. However, Alex applied for divorce in December 2008 stating irreconcilable differences. According to the divorce petition, Kate and Alex separated in November 2008 and the divorce was finalized in February 2010.

Walsh made her acting debut on an episode of the show Homicide: Life on the Street. She eventually gained recognition for her performances on The Drew Carey Show, The Mind of the Married Man, The Norm Show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and more.

Apart from Grey's Anatomy, Kate has appeared in other shows like Private Practice, Fargo, The Umbrella Academy, and Emily in Paris. She made her film debut with the 1995 crime drama Normal Life followed by Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Part II, Bewitched, and more.

