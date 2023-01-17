What did Billie Davis do? Woman arrested for attacking Chinese Indiana University student 

Billie Davis, 56, was arrested on Wednesday after a racially charged attack left an Indiana University student teenager with seven stab wounds. Davis admitted that the only reason she attacked the student was because of her race.

The 18-year-old student, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police, was repeatedly stabbed in the head with a folding knife as she tried to exit a city bus in Bloomington. According to police, the student was abruptly attacked for "being Chinese". Court documents state that Billie Davis told police:

"[The student] would be one less person to blow up our country."

Davis allegedly fled the scene immediately after the attack, but police were tipped off to her whereabouts by a witness who had followed her. Initially charged with battery, she was later charged with attempted murder after additional interviews.

It is not yet known whether Billie Davis will be charged with hate crime.

Indiana University Vice President of Diversity issues a statement following Billie Davis' racially-charged attack on student

At around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, an Indiana University student of Asian descent was brutally attacked by a woman, who was later identified as 56-year-old Billie Davis. The 18-year-old student reportedly sustained seven stab wounds on her head and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police stated that Davis attacked the student with a folding knife while she was waiting for the doors of the bus to open. Footage obtained by law enforcement shows Davis simply walking away from the crime scene while the student is left bleeding from her injuries.

The victim clarified that neither did she know Davis nor did she interact with her during the bus ride. Billie Davis was initially charged with battery, but the charges were modified once the hospital discovered seven stab wounds on the victim’s head. Following this, police interviewed Davis again on Thursday, where she revealed that she used a folding knife in the racially-charged attack.

On Friday, James Wimbush, the university's vice president for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, said in a statement:

"This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real and can have painful impacts on individuals and our community. No one should face harassment or violence due to their background, ethnicity or heritage. Instead, the Bloomington and IU communities are stronger because of the vast diversity of identities and perspectives that make up our campus and community culture."

Following the anti-Asian attack, the university's Asian Culture Center issued a statement where they expressed the students' concerns regarding their safety:

"On Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023, an 18-year-old Asian student was stabbed in a horrific and targeted anti-Asian hate crime. Our thoughts go out to the victim of this horrendous act, to her family, and to everyone in the community who is affected by this racial violence...We should not be fearing for our lives on public transportation. Taking the bus should not feel dangerous."

Speaking about other instances of everyday racism that Asian students have to face on a daily basis, the center further said:

"At our emergency meeting last night, some students expressed concerns for their safety and were afraid, while others with anger recalled the times they witnessed or experienced racial discrimination while riding the bus. Instances like this should remind everyone that racism continues to exist, not just elsewhere, in large cities but right here in our town."

According to online court records, Billie Davis is being held at Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 surety bond and a $1,000 cash bond.

