"The fact that people thought it was okay to record": Lansdowne High School stabbing video sparks online concern 

Lansdowne High School went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed inside a school bathroom. The suspect has since been placed in custody. Parents have also expressed concern for the safety of their children in educational institutions.

A video of the stabbing was recorded as well. In the clip, the suspect could be seen with a knife in their hand. A supervisor and resource officer at Lansdowne High School were able to get help for the seriously injured student and get the suspect in custody. Both the victim and the suspect were female students.

Joy Stewart, the county police spokeswoman, revealed that a student notified the school’s resource officer around 1 pm of the first-degree assault.

Lansdowne High School sent a letter to parents on the afternoon of the assault. They announced that the educational institution was going under “lockdown” because of an incident involving two students. The lockdown was placed for approximately 30 minutes. Principal Allison Seymour wrote in the letter:

“All students and staff are safe. This is an active investigation and there will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the afternoon. Additionally, we are canceling all afterschool activities for today.”

One Twitter user expressed rage over the stabbing being recorded. They also revealed that the victim was stabbed “15 times” when the attack occurred. However, news outlets have not confirmed the same.

kenz @makenzilyy @tvtooten the fact that people thought it was okay to record , thought it was funny and are giving sympathy for the girl that stabbed my best friend 15 times is insanity to me and disgusting. @tvtooten the fact that people thought it was okay to record , thought it was funny and are giving sympathy for the girl that stabbed my best friend 15 times is insanity to me and disgusting.

Parents express concern over Lansdowne High School stabbing

Parents of the Lansdowne High School students were flabbergasted by the occurrence. Many could not believe that a student took to stabbing her fellow schoolmate.

Brandy Sock, a parent who had recently moved to the Maryland school neighborhood, said:

“I think it’s crazy. I am not from around this area. I just moved to this area about two years ago, and this is a totally different atmosphere.”

TIM TOOTEN SR @tvtooten These Lansdowne High School brothers say they witnessed and captured cellphone video of the arrest of the 17 year-old stabbing suspect These Lansdowne High School brothers say they witnessed and captured cellphone video of the arrest of the 17 year-old stabbing suspect https://t.co/MraWDF6A19

A Lansdowne High School student’s relative Keith Queen revealed how they found out about the stabbing in an interview with WBAL:

“It came on my phone, on my news app and I read it and said, “that’s my grandson’s school.” So, he just texted me to ask me to come pick him up, and that’s why I’m here now, to come get him, to see, you know, take him home, and you know, it’s just crazy, you know? So, I don’t know what’s going on.”

Addressing the incident, Johnny Olszewski, the Baltimore County Executive, said in a Twitter statement that they hoped the victim would get better. They also applauded the school’s resource officer who was quick to “apprehend the suspect.” He went on to add that they hoped to see the suspect held accountable “for this outrageous and unacceptable behavior.”

The victim’s mother also took to Facebook to condemn the attack. She wrote online:

“Thank you for the prayers and to everyone who has reached out. My daughter did not deserve this! No one’s daughter deserves to be brutally attacked the way she was. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers throughout her recovery.”

County Executive Johnny Olszewski @BaltCoExec WJZ | CBS Baltimore @wjz BREAKING UPDATE: Officials say a student was seriously injured and another student was taken into police custody following an assault at Lansdowne High School. cbsnews.com/baltimore/news… BREAKING UPDATE: Officials say a student was seriously injured and another student was taken into police custody following an assault at Lansdowne High School. cbsnews.com/baltimore/news… (1/2) It’s heartbreaking to see one of our young people injured in a violent and senseless attack. We are praying for a full and speedy recovery to the injured student and we applaud the school resource officer onsite for their efforts to quickly apprehend the suspect. twitter.com/wjz/status/161… (1/2) It’s heartbreaking to see one of our young people injured in a violent and senseless attack. We are praying for a full and speedy recovery to the injured student and we applaud the school resource officer onsite for their efforts to quickly apprehend the suspect. twitter.com/wjz/status/161…

The Baltimore Sun revealed that police vehicles were stationed outside Lansdowne High School at the time of the students’ dismissal. The students exited the school at the regularly scheduled time with no disruptions.

Poll : 0 votes