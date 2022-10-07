WATCH: Surveillance footage shows suspect running away after Las Vegas mass stabbing leaves 2 dead and 6 injured

On October 6, a mass stabbing in Las Vegas left 2 dead and 6 injured. As per the authorities, surveillance footage at the scene captured the suspect fleeing after the incident.

According to CNN, the incident took place in front of the Wynn casino at approximately 11:40 am. In the footage, an individual in what appears to be a white top can be seen sprinting away from the scene of the crime.

bit.ly/3fT8jhW Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip running away while being chased by bystanders. Police said he is a Hispanic man in his early 30s who does not seem to be a local, and are still trying to identify him. #8NN Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip running away while being chased by bystanders. Police said he is a Hispanic man in his early 30s who does not seem to be a local, and are still trying to identify him. #8NNbit.ly/3fT8jhW https://t.co/TwuUMoUUoZ

The alleged killer, who has been identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, is currently at the Clark County Detention Center on 2 counts of murder with a deadly weapon and 6 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. CNN reported that Las Vegas authorities consider the attack a random, isolated incident.

LVMPD @LVMPD #BREAKING : The suspect in today's stabbings on Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. He has been booked into CCDC on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. #BREAKING: The suspect in today's stabbings on Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. He has been booked into CCDC on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. https://t.co/8UzwgeBKP8

Details of the Las Vegas attacks

According to NBC, the two deceased victims of the Las Vegas attacks have been identified as 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallen and 30-year-old Mareen Digiovanni.

The LVMPD said in a statement that out of the eight people stabbed, six other victims were hospitalized, three of them listed in critical condition and three listed as stable,

Without more knowledge all that can be done is hope and wish for health of other 6. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. The man who killed Two Locals on the #LVStrip . 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallett and 30-year-old Maris Mareen Digiovanni. Wounded 6 more. No motive. Lone Suspect.Without more knowledge all that can be done is hope and wish for health of other 6. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. The man who killed Two Locals on the #LVStrip. 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallett and 30-year-old Maris Mareen Digiovanni. Wounded 6 more. No motive. Lone Suspect. Without more knowledge all that can be done is hope and wish for health of other 6. ❤️💪

In an official press release, Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren said that the suspect's motive has not yet been identified. In an official statement, Deputy Police Chief James LaRochelle explained what the authorities knew about how the attack began. LaRochelle said:

"The initial altercation or the initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area, appears unprovoked — there is no altercation beforehand."

He added:

"All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time."

LaRochelle went on to address the victims of the attack. He said:

"We want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the victims themselves. ... We’re thinking of them and have them their thoughts."

In an interview with KTNV, an anonymous woman discussed her account of the attack. She said that the suspect reportedly claimed that he was a chef. The suspect is said to have asked the local showgirls for a photo before then proceeding to stab them.

Another bystander, Pierre Fandrich, said that he thought he heard women in the area laughing loudly. It was only after a few moments that he realized they were screaming. As per CNN, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that both locals and tourists were injured in the attack.

In the aftermath of the stabbings, Las Vegas authorities closed off the area as they conducted their investigation.

In the wake of what is seen as a senseless rampage, netizens are discussing the spate of violent, unprovoked mass attacks. While many of the massacres are perpetrated using guns, such as the recent Highland Park attacks or the Uvalde shooting in May, knife attacks such as the recent incident also seem disproportionately high.

