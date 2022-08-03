Nicolae Miu arrest: Man accused of Wisconsin River mass stabbing attack charged with homicide

Nicolae Miu, the man responsible for stabbing a teenager to death and wounding four other people in a frenzied knife attack while tubing in a Wisconsin River, has been charged by the police.

Nicolae Miu has been charged by the police on one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide of four.

Miu, 52, attacked a group of tubers on Saturday while they were all out tubing in the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. One of the people attacked, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died in the attack while the other four were severely injured.

Nick Streiff @nickstreiff



BREAKING: Nicolae Miu has been charged with first degree murder and four counts of attempted first degree murder in the mass stabbing on the Apple River in Somerset, WI.

A surveillance video of the attack shows Miu stabbing multiple people while getting pushed and slapped during an altercation.

Nicolae Miu had an altercation with Isaac and his group of friends

Water recovery personnel at the Apple River after the knife attack (Image via Associated Press)

The reason for the altercation is unclear, though the official complaint states that before being confronted by Ryhley Mattison, 24, a member of the injured group of friends, Nicolae Miu was reportedly behaving strangely' towards a group of young boys.

Miu also punched one of the girls in the face, which started the fight. He first stabbed Ryhley and three of her friends, critically injuring them before killing Schuman.

Isaac was a 17-year-old local resident and an honor roll student. His family and community paid tribute to him on Sunday, calling him the 'light of the family' and the 'brightest star.'

Heidi Wigdahl @HeidiWigdahl Family members confirm the Apple River stabbing victim, who was killed on Saturday, is 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. He was looking forward to his senior year at Stillwater High School.

They also spoke to the media about Isaac and said:

"Isaac entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura, and lifted everyone around him up. He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short."

Ryhley, one of the victims of the knife attack, also spoke to the media and gave information about the incident. She said:

"I was with some friends tubing down the river, when a couple of them said that we needed to stop because there was a group of kids who looked uncomfortable. There was an older man with them, so we stopped our tubes. The guys went over to see what was going on and then a few of my girlfriends and I also went over."

She also reported that Nicolae Miu behaved creepily with the teenagers and asked them for phone numbers of younger women. She said:

"They explained that this older guy was asking these younger boys if they knew younger women or could get him the numbers of some younger women. It was creepy."

Mary McGuire @mcguirereports



The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office confirms 5 people have been stabbed- 1 person is dead and 4 others are in critical condition.



A white male in his 50s is in custody.



NEW: Judge sets bail at $1 million for 52-year-old Nicolae Miu. He's accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River on Saturday.

Miu, a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota, said he acted in self-defense.

St. Croix County Court has set the cash bail amount for Miu at $1 million. A preliminary hearing on the case has been scheduled for August 12.

