Wisconsin River stabbing attack: Suspect arrested as assault leaves teen dead and four others injured

A stabbing incident, which took place on Saturday in the Wisconsin River, left a 17-year-old boy dead and four others injured.

The attack took place while the group was on the river, tubing near the Minnesota border. The attacker, a 52-year-old male, was arrested a short while later by the St. Croix County police who located him with the help of a picture.

The names of neither the attacker nor the victims have been released by the authorities.

The four injured people who were stabbed in the Wisconsin River attack are in stable condition. Their injuries, according to reports, range from severe to critical and are mostly in the chest and torso areas.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office released a press statement to give an update on the case and the four surviving victims.

The injured victims of the stabbing include three men and one woman. Two of the men are a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old from Luck, Wisconsin, while the third man is another 22-year-old from Elk River, Minnesota. The woman is a 24-year-old from Burnsville, which is also in Minnesota.

Authorities still unsure about the reason behind the Wisconsin River attack

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson spoke to the press after the attack and said that the scene in the Wisconsin River was "chaotic and scary."

Knudson added:

"I'm sure that anybody that witnessed it will never forget it, It is a tragedy."

The sheriff also provided more information about the arrest of the unknown suspect who had fled the scene after the attack. The 52-year-old was found by the local police just 90 minutes later and arrested. A picture of the suspect was taken by a witness at the scene, this helped the police immensely in their search.

However, the weapon used in the attack wasn't recovered.

Knudson also spoke about the motive behind the attack and said:

"We believe that is the sole person of our investigation, but again this is a very fluid investigation, that could change, but we believe it is one suspect, one subject."

He added that the authorities are still investigating if there was a connection between the suspect and his victims. The sheriff noted that they are unaware if there was a connection between the people, but he said that he was grateful that the witness had taken a picture of him

During the press conference, Knudson gave additional details about how the incident took place and said:

"It's unclear what precipitated the attack. The suspect was tubing with a group of six to eight people, while the victims were tubing with a different group. They were all tubing, and appeared to be simultaneously going down with those two groups."

The suspect is currently being kept in St. Croix County Jail and could face charges by Monday.

