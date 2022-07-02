Kimberly Neptune murder case: Suspect charged for stabbing Maine woman over 480 times during drug robbery

Two suspects, named Donnell J. Dana, 39, and Kailie A. Brackett, 38, have been charged with brutally murdering Kimberly Neptune by stabbing her over 480 times.

Kimberly's bloody body was found by her brother in her apartment in Maine after she was murdered during a robbery attempt by the couple. The couple was caught and charged with the crime on April 29, just over a week after the murder took place.

The woman from Maine was stabbed well over 480 times, and the police said the robbery was carried out to steal Xanax pills and cash.

As per an affidavit submitted by State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson, when Kimberly Neptune’s bloodied body was found by her brother, she had hundreds of wounds on her legs, stomach, neck, and head. Her body was also wrapped in a blanket.

The two suspects were known to Neptune. Brackett was an ex-roommate who moved out of her home in 2021, and Kailie was also an associate of Neptune. Donna and Brackett have a young child together.

As per the affidavit, a day after the murder of Neptune, Brackett allegedly told a witness about the deadly attack.

The affidavit states:

"Brackett was talking to anyone who would listen to her.”

How was Kimberly Neptune murdered?

As per Kimberly's autopsy report, she was stabbed a total of 484 times. Wounds were found on her legs, stomach, neck, and head.

Police reported in their affidavit that once in Neptune’s apartment, Brackett scooped up drugs and money while Dana was violently attacking Neptune. Brackett later told a friend that she stabbed Neptune as well.

After murdering her, the couple rolled their bodies in a blanket and tried cleaning up the crime scene. But as they were high on drugs and alcohol, they couldn't do a good job and left blood stains on pillows, blankets, and clothes.

According to the suspects Brackett and Dana, Neptune put up a good fight before she succumbed to her wounds. The incident took place in Perry County in eastern Maine. It is across Passamaquoddy Bay from New Brunswick, Canada.

Neptune’s body was discovered by her brother, who called the local police. When the forces arrived at the scene, they found Neptune’s body and requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North.

Murder, She Told Podcast @MurderTold FIND MY KILLER



On Thursday April 22nd, Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment in Perry, ME. Her death is a homicide.



Police are trying to identify the individual caught on video leaving after her death. There is a $10k reward being offered.



#MMIW #catchmykiller FIND MY KILLEROn Thursday April 22nd, Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment in Perry, ME. Her death is a homicide.Police are trying to identify the individual caught on video leaving after her death. There is a $10k reward being offered. ‼️FIND MY KILLER ‼️On Thursday April 22nd, Kimberly Neptune was found dead in her apartment in Perry, ME. Her death is a homicide.Police are trying to identify the individual caught on video leaving after her death. There is a $10k reward being offered.#MMIW #catchmykiller https://t.co/XVxCZlpIuH

At the initial stage, authorities believed the circumstances of Neptune’s death to be suspicious. Two screenshots of the suspects from the security camera footage were released by the police.

Brackett and Dana were then caught and kept in the Washington County Jail in Machias without bond until their trial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far