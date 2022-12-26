"Absutely disgusting": San Ramon In N Out anti-asian racism video sparks outrage 

Two In N Out Burger customers in San Ramon were subjected to racist remarks and threats on Christmas Eve. The interaction was caught on video where the aggressor also spewed homophobic remarks. Netizens have since expressed shock over the occurrence.

Mark Carr @the1andonlyM @Tim_Tweeted “People” who do this only approach others they see as weak or vulnerable. Absolutely disgusting 🤮 @Tim_Tweeted “People” who do this only approach others they see as weak or vulnerable. Absolutely disgusting 🤮

A video of the uncomfortable interaction was uploaded to TikTok by one of the victims, Arine Kim. The In N Out customers were recording themselves trying out the food they had ordered. Meanwhile, a man approached them and said:

"You’re filming yourself, eating? You’re weird homos*xuals."

Kim and her friend were left flabbergasted by the man’s comments and laughed in response. The man, who did not appear in the video, went on to say:

"Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay s*x with him?"

After a brief interaction between the two parties at In N Out, Kim realized that the incident was escalating and asked her friend to stop interacting with the racist man. After this, the aggressor threatened to spit in their faces.

Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 @Tim_Tweeted A racist homophobe in San Ramon, CA harasses and threatens an Asian man and woman at a fast-food restaurant A racist homophobe in San Ramon, CA harasses and threatens an Asian man and woman at a fast-food restaurant https://t.co/89RXnf1sIN

The pair continued to enjoy their In N Out meal and attempted to play it cool and not interact with the man. However, the man appeared a few moments later and called himself a “slave master” and described Kim’s friend as “Filipino s***.” The man also told the two “see you outside in a minute,” in hopes of getting into a physical fight with the customers.

Kim and her friend decided to stay in the restaurant until closing time as they were worried for their safety. They asked one of the In N Out employees to check outside to see whether the racist man had left the locality. After the employee ensured them that he had left, the friends safely got into their vehicle with the employee watching over them to make sure they were safe.

Netizens shocked by In N Out customers getting harassed by racist man

Internet users were dumbfounded to learn that such racist incidents continue to occur around the world. Many felt sympathetic towards the victims of the racist interaction. Several netizens hoped that the aggressor would pay for his crimes. A few reactions to the incident read:

Darlene Gibson @DarleneKGibson @Tim_Tweeted Good Lord. This is just horrific. I find two things especially distressing. 1 - the racist homophobe felt free to openly comment to these two young people eating a meal. 2 - the couple felt that there was physical threat to them. Unbelievable. @Tim_Tweeted Good Lord. This is just horrific. I find two things especially distressing. 1 - the racist homophobe felt free to openly comment to these two young people eating a meal. 2 - the couple felt that there was physical threat to them. Unbelievable.

When will this be over? @AClearVision @Tim_Tweeted Horrible. They tried to make light of it but were fearful enough that they waited until in n out closed to leave. @Tim_Tweeted Horrible. They tried to make light of it but were fearful enough that they waited until in n out closed to leave.

Silvio @_mrsyl @Tim_Tweeted They handled so well! Yeap never engage if your life isn’t in danger. Keep doing what you are doing. Some people is out there trying to get attention. Kudos to both. And by the way both are gorgeous! @Tim_Tweeted They handled so well! Yeap never engage if your life isn’t in danger. Keep doing what you are doing. Some people is out there trying to get attention. Kudos to both. And by the way both are gorgeous!

Love/Rage @zayn_107 @Tim_Tweeted These two seem like such darling ppl! So sad this happened to them @Tim_Tweeted These two seem like such darling ppl! So sad this happened to them

Bunny @Pump_Bunny @Tim_Tweeted This breaks my heart. As a daughter of an Asian man, I’m not sure I would have handled this as well. @Tim_Tweeted This breaks my heart. As a daughter of an Asian man, I’m not sure I would have handled this as well.

isho @awshiv @Tim_Tweeted Horrible stuff.. why would anyone disturb people like that @Tim_Tweeted Horrible stuff.. why would anyone disturb people like that 😕

Xena 007 @Xena007911 @Tim_Tweeted I hate to say this….. but this isn’t uncommon for minorities to face in their lives. They just happen to be filming at the time @Tim_Tweeted I hate to say this….. but this isn’t uncommon for minorities to face in their lives. They just happen to be filming at the time

Tlhokomelo @TlhokiMashego @Tim_Tweeted This breaks my heart so much. I wish they didn’t stay. @Tim_Tweeted This breaks my heart so much. I wish they didn’t stay. 😔

Candy Lila Williams @cawhittle @Tim_Tweeted people can't even go out to dinner without being hated on. this poor couple @Tim_Tweeted people can't even go out to dinner without being hated on. this poor couple

San Ramon Police investigate racist incident

After Arine Kim’s TikTok video of her and her friend getting verbally abused by the racist man went viral on social media, San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson responded to the matter. During their investigation, they were able to capture the suspected individual’s face and the car he was driving.

According to police, the man was driving a silver Mustang with Florida plates. Law enforcement also shared a picture of the man on social media, who reportedly displayed racist behavior on Christmas morning as well.

Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson



If you recognize this person, let us know!



Silver Mustang w/Florida plates Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson If anyone knows the individuals who posted this on TikTok, please have them contact me or @SanRamonPolice directly. twitter.com/tim_tweeted/st… If anyone knows the individuals who posted this on TikTok, please have them contact me or @SanRamonPolice directly. twitter.com/tim_tweeted/st… Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male.If you recognize this person, let us know!Silver Mustang w/Florida plates twitter.com/dentonlcarlson… Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male. If you recognize this person, let us know!Silver Mustang w/Florida plates twitter.com/dentonlcarlson… https://t.co/Rtb3luziFA

Speaking about the incident, Kim said in an interview with ABC7:

"I’ve heard people call me a chink or go back to your country or a dog eater and I brush it off… the situation just escalated very quickly and if I were by myself I’d be a lot more anxious and lot more scared. I was appreciative of his [her friend’s] humor in the moment."

She also shared that she and her friend were “a bit shaken” following the occurrence but were grateful that they ended up being safe.

Poll : 0 votes