"Absutely disgusting": San Ramon In N Out anti-asian racism video sparks outrage 

Two In N Out Burger customers in San Ramon were subjected to racist remarks and threats on Christmas Eve. The interaction was caught on video where the aggressor also spewed homophobic remarks. Netizens have since expressed shock over the occurrence.
A video of the uncomfortable interaction was uploaded to TikTok by one of the victims, Arine Kim. The In N Out customers were recording themselves trying out the food they had ordered. Meanwhile, a man approached them and said:
"You’re filming yourself, eating? You’re weird homos*xuals."
Kim and her friend were left flabbergasted by the man’s comments and laughed in response. The man, who did not appear in the video, went on to say:
"Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay s*x with him?"
After a brief interaction between the two parties at In N Out, Kim realized that the incident was escalating and asked her friend to stop interacting with the racist man. After this, the aggressor threatened to spit in their faces.
The pair continued to enjoy their In N Out meal and attempted to play it cool and not interact with the man. However, the man appeared a few moments later and called himself a “slave master” and described Kim’s friend as “Filipino s***.” The man also told the two “see you outside in a minute,” in hopes of getting into a physical fight with the customers.
Kim and her friend decided to stay in the restaurant until closing time as they were worried for their safety. They asked one of the In N Out employees to check outside to see whether the racist man had left the locality. After the employee ensured them that he had left, the friends safely got into their vehicle with the employee watching over them to make sure they were safe.
Netizens shocked by In N Out customers getting harassed by racist man
Internet users were dumbfounded to learn that such racist incidents continue to occur around the world. Many felt sympathetic towards the victims of the racist interaction. Several netizens hoped that the aggressor would pay for his crimes. A few reactions to the incident read:
San Ramon Police investigate racist incident
After Arine Kim’s TikTok video of her and her friend getting verbally abused by the racist man went viral on social media, San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson responded to the matter. During their investigation, they were able to capture the suspected individual’s face and the car he was driving.
According to police, the man was driving a silver Mustang with Florida plates. Law enforcement also shared a picture of the man on social media, who reportedly displayed racist behavior on Christmas morning as well.
Speaking about the incident, Kim said in an interview with ABC7:
"I’ve heard people call me a chink or go back to your country or a dog eater and I brush it off… the situation just escalated very quickly and if I were by myself I’d be a lot more anxious and lot more scared. I was appreciative of his [her friend’s] humor in the moment."
She also shared that she and her friend were “a bit shaken” following the occurrence but were grateful that they ended up being safe.