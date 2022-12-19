Who is Debra Mastriano? PS 166 principal raises concern after racist antics and banning obese kids from eating sweets

Several parents and educators have written to the higher authorities against the PS 166 principal, Debra Mastriano, who has been engaging in questionable behavior. As per several reports, the principal has been banning certain students from eating sweets and also handing them bizarre punishments.

All of this came to light after a group of parents sent a few letters to the city's District Superintendent, Kamar Samuels.

The letters stated that Debra Mastriano, the principal of PS 166 on the Upper West Side, is “unfit” to hold her position. The letters also claimed that the principal took food away from children, by alleging that they are “overweight.”

Other allegations include calling out “Asians” and publically claiming that she “hates Asian people.” Additionally, parents have also reported that Debra made a certain set of students walk in circles, as a punishment.

The letters have been sent to the city District Superintendent by over 64 parents. Apart from being the PS 166 Principal, Debra has been an assistant principal and a literacy coach at many other schools.

Educators opened up about the bizarre punishments and racist comments by the PS 166 Principal

From taking away children’s doughnuts to confiscating their candy bars, the principal has shown questionable behavior more than once. One of the educators described her behavior to be “Grinch-like” and claimed that she has also been questioned about her actions in various staff meetings.

In one of the meetings, Debra Mastriano defended herself and claimed that she only did what she did because she wanted the kids to be healthy. She added that it was only one child one time.

There have also been a couple of other “snack attacks" as well. In these instances, the 66-year-old principal either gave the students an uncanny punishment or passed on some racist remarks. Mastriano has a record of punishing the students by either asking them to stand and eat or snatching their home-bought food away.

This has resulted in more than 28 educators and 73 current and former parents voting against her. Additionally, more than 18 staffers did not vote for or against her.

Teachers claimed that the attitude of the PS 166 principal towards the educators in the school is also the same. She reportedly behaves in a rude manner and tears down bulletin boards she doesn’t like, and even issued an edict banning pencils because she doesn’t want children to erase mistakes.

Several educators have also spoken out, claiming that Mastriano makes assumptions that all black and Hispanic kids in the school live in the NYCHA building. Meanwhile, several parents have complained against the PS 166 principal claiming that she once yelled at one of the Puerto Rican kids and said:

“Who lives with you? Do you even have a father at home? Is your mother addicted to drugs?”

Many teachers and parents claim that parents prefer to shift their kids’ schools, as many were highly disturbed by the attitude of the principal of the school. At present, Mastriano has not yet replied to these allegations, and it is currently unclear as to what action is being taken against the principal.

