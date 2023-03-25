Corrina Woodhull GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as woman stabbed by husband during Minnesota bible study

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Minnesota woman Corrina Woodhull was stabbed to death by her husband during bible study. The study was reportedly being hosted by the assailant’s sister at her home. In the wake of her death, the victim’s friend launched a GoFundMe to render financial support to Corrina Woodhull's five children, who lost their mother to a tragic incident.

Woodhull's GoFundMe, which has raised over $6000, described the Minnesota mother-of-five as a domestic violence victim, who, as per the page, had a passion to help others with substance abuse issues and victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Abby Honold @abbyhonold

Paul by her husband, who had a history of domestic violence. The family has started a GoFundMe for her 5 children - please consider donating if you can, or sharing: Corrina Woodhull was senselessly murdered this week in St.Paul by her husband, who had a history of domestic violence. The family has started a GoFundMe for her 5 children - please consider donating if you can, or sharing: gofundme.com/f/corrina-wood… Corrina Woodhull was senselessly murdered this week in St.Paul by her husband, who had a history of domestic violence. The family has started a GoFundMe for her 5 children - please consider donating if you can, or sharing: gofundme.com/f/corrina-wood…

The page stated that Corrina Woodhull, 41, spent her days volunteering in multiple non-profits, including Metro Hope Ministries, FreedomWorks Reentry and Aftercare, and Against the Odds Ministries.

Corrina Woodhull’s husband charged with second-degree intentional murder

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Corrina Woodhull’s husband, Robert Castillo, 40, was charged with second-degree intentional murder for stabbing his wife twenty times during bible study.

As per KSTP, authorities were reportedly called to a home on reports of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East at around 9 pm when they found the suspect, being physically restrained by several people after he stabbed his wife.

According to court documents, Castillo’s sister told officers that the suspect and the victim, who arrived at her home for bible study, were sitting on the couch when the suspect whispered something into Corrina Woodhull’s ear before she shook her head.

Amelia Smith @aa816smith Charges: Man fatally stabbed wife during Bible study in St. Paul home. Robert Castillo, 40, and Corrina Woodhull, 41,were sitting on a couch in the Payne-Phalen home when Castillo whispered something in Woodhull’s ear. After she shook her head “no,” Castillo pulled out a knife. Charges: Man fatally stabbed wife during Bible study in St. Paul home. Robert Castillo, 40, and Corrina Woodhull, 41,were sitting on a couch in the Payne-Phalen home when Castillo whispered something in Woodhull’s ear. After she shook her head “no,” Castillo pulled out a knife. https://t.co/Fh7qYviycH

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed Corinna Woodhull around 20 times before people were able to drag him away. Corinna was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

The police said that after Castillo was taken into custody, he asked the officers,

“Is she going to be OK?”

However, he refused to talk to the authorities without the presence of his lawyer.

Court documents stated that Castillo, who did not disclose the motive behind the killing, told the authorities that he did not want to discuss the incident but confessed that he and his wife were no longer living together. In the document, authorities stated:

“Castillo said he and (his wife) had been legally married for a couple of years, and they lived together in Golden Valley until about a month ago.”

They added:

“When asked why they no longer lived together, Castillo said he didn’t want to talk about that, and he wanted his attorney present when they talked. The interview ended without further questioning.”

Saint Paul Police Department @sppdmn HOMICIDE UPDATE:



The female victim who died from last night’s stabbing on Maryland Ave E has been identified as Corrina Woodhull, 41, of St Paul.



Robert Castillo, 40, of St Paul was arrested in relation and has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of Murder. HOMICIDE UPDATE: The female victim who died from last night’s stabbing on Maryland Ave E has been identified as Corrina Woodhull, 41, of St Paul. Robert Castillo, 40, of St Paul was arrested in relation and has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of Murder.

Authorities said that after Castillo was informed of his wife’s death, he said:

“No, she didn’t, and he shook his head in disbelief.”

Castillo, who has a lengthy criminal record, including charges of domestic violence in a previous incident, remains in custody after his bail was set at $5 million with no conditions.

Poll : 0 votes