What are the charges against Zachariah Anderson? Suspect convicted over Rosalio Gutierrez’s death in obsessed ex-boyfriend murder trial

Wisconsin native Zachariah Anderson was on trial for stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend Sadie Beacham's boyfriend Rosalio Gutierrez in 2020. Anderson was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

During a lengthy murder trial that lasted nearly four weeks, prosecutors detailing the case said Zachariah Anderson had stalked Rosalio for months. After this, on May 17, 2020, he killed Gutierrez in a jealous rage before hiding his body, which has yet to be discovered.

In addition to the intentional murder charge, on Wednesday, 42-year-old Zachariah Anderson was found guilty of other charges as well. This included one count of stalking his ex and the mother of his children, Sadie Beacham, one count of stalking Gutierrez, and one count of hiding a corpse.

Zachariah Anderson was guilty after ten hours of jury deliberations

As per Law and Crime, after ten hours of deliberation, Zachariah Anderson was found guilty of killing Gutierrez inside the latter's Wood Creek apartment and then hiding the body. The verdict was reached despite the defense contending that the lack of the victim’s body was a significant flaw in the case.

Rosalio Gutierrez, a father of two, was reported missing on May 19, 2020, two days after his alleged murder. His girlfriend Sadie Beacham made the report after she was unable to get in touch with him and upon reaching his apartment, she found it covered in blood stains.

While Rosalio's body was missing from the crime scene, authorities believe that he had died after seeing a significant amount of blood in the apartment.

Authorities said that they zeroed in on Anderson as a suspect after Beecham told them that her jealous ex was stalking them before Gutierrez was last seen alive. They revealed that the morning after Gutierrez was spotted alive, surveillance footage captured Anderson at a Walmart. He was seen purchasing several cleaning supplies, including latex gloves and bleach wipes.

Anderson was charged with the victim’s death after authorities found the victim’s DNA inside his van. They also found evidence that suggested that the vehicle was recently scrubbed clean with bleach.

As per Law and Crime, shortly after the verdict was announced, Circuit Court of Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder thanked the jurors for their patience during the lengthy trial. The judge noted that each juror was exempt from jury service in the state for the next four years.

In a touching statement, the judge said that freedom in the country was dependent on people like the jurors. He added:

“It’s a guarantee of freedom against an oppressive government that other countries don’t have. And it’s because of people like you that it’s kept strong and handed down to our children and the generations which follow us."

The judge continued that there was no way he could "adequately express" the gratitude they have for the jurors.

After the trial ended, District Attorney Michael Graveley said that he was grateful for the opportunity to bring justice to Rosalio Gutierrez, who was beloved in the community.

He said that Gutierrez was a person who was loved by a lot of people and meant a lot to everyone in his life. The District Attorney added that it was relief that he was able to play a small role in trying to get justice for Rosalio's death.

In a press conference, the victim's family highlighted the diligence of the law enforcement agencies who helped investigate the case and convict the suspect.

Zachariah Anderson is slated to be sentenced on May 16, 2023, and is expected to face life without the possibility of parole.

