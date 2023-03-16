What did Zachariah Anderson do? Story explored amid ongoing homicide trial

On Wednesday, March 15, new testimonies in the trial of suspected killer Zachariah Anderson shed light on potential motives behind the 2020 disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.

According to Kenosha News, on May 17, 2020, now 42-year-old Zachariah Anderson allegedly murdered 40-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. with blunt force. Investigators suspect that Anderson believed Gutierrez of being involved in a relationship with Sadie Beacham, a woman with which the suspect had children.

On Wednesday, one of Zachariah Anderson's minor children testified that her father had ordered her to spy on Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., who was the father of two young children. Sadie Beacham also claimed that Anderson had been harassing her for a sustained period after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.

While Gutierrez's body was never recovered, authorities believe he is deceased due to the substantial blood stains discovered in his apartment.

Officials create a timeline of the allegations against Zachariah Anderson

In her testimony, one of Zachariah Anderson's children stated that from April 24 to April 25, 2020, the suspect drove to Sadie Beacham's Germantown residence to spy on her and Gutierrez.

After reportedly watching them for an undisclosed amount of time through the window, Anderson supposedly went through Gutierrez's pick-up truck before taking a picture of his license plate. Subsequently, he is said to have rung Beacham's doorbell before quickly leaving the scene.

Zachariah Anderson's daughter said that she was also drawn into her father's scheme to spy on the couple. She said that he requested her to record Sadie Beacham with a smartphone when she would get upset. She added that her father had used a racial slur to refer to Gutierrez before outlining a plan to stalk him.

She said:

“He said something about showing him who the man was, and I didn’t quite understand, but you kind of caught onto things that my dad was referring to or was implying. My dad said to me, he said ‘I may just watch him or follow him to his house one time just for the fun of it.’ Those were his exact words to me.”

On May 16, 2020, one day before Anderson is said to have murdered Gutierrez, he reportedly took his children to his family farm before leaving after a brief period. Prosecutors claimed that on May 18, after the killing, Anderson went to a Saukville Walmart where he purchased cleaning wipes, gloves, and a trash bag.

On May 19, 2020, Sadie Beacham went to Gutierrez's apartment, telling the court that she was concerned about his well-being after she had been unable to reach him. At his apartment, she discovered blood on the floor and proceeded to report him missing.

The trial of Zachariah Anderson is currently ongoing. The suspect currently denies any involvement in Gutierrez's disappearance.

