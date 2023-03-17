"That's simply witness tampering": Video of Zachariah Anderson telling his daughter to 'zip it' during testimony goes viral

On Wednesday, March 15, murder suspect Zachariah Anderson was accused of witness tampering after he allegedly attempted to signal a warning to his daughter to be quiet during her testimony.

The heated incident was recorded amidst an ongoing trial in which Anderson is accused of murdering Rosalio Gutierezz, a 40-year-old man who went missing after he began a relationship with the suspect's ex-girlfriend.

In the footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, Zachariah Anderson appears to signal to his daughter that she should keep quiet during her testimony.

This reportedly occurred while Anderson's daughter accused the suspect of spying on the victim in the days preceding the murder. The minor, who was 11-years old at the time of the disappearance, also claimed that Anderson made her spy on her mother, Sadie Beacham.

What did Zachariah Anderson's daughter claim in her testimony?

During her testimony, Zachariah Anderson's daughter alleged that the suspect had shown signs of jealousy concerning Sadie Beacham's relationship with Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. The 13-year-old added that he had expressed intentions to act on his resentment for Gutierrez.

She said:

“He said something about showing him who the man was, and I didn’t quite understand, but you kind of caught onto things that my dad was referring to or was implying."

She also claimed that on April 24, 2020, her father had driven her to Gutierrez's home to spy on Sadie Beacham and the victim. She accused Anderson of watching them through a window while they sat on a couch. Anderson also allegedly went through Gutierrez's truck, before taking pictures of his license plate.

“My dad said to me, he said ‘I may just watch him or follow him to his house one time just for the fun of it.’ Those were his exact words to me.”

Prosecutors claimed that the testimony served as evidence that Zachariah Anderson had cause to target Rosalio Gutierrez. While the victim's body was never recovered, substantial amounts of blood were found in his apartment.

Additionally, traces of blood that matched Gutierrez's DNA were also discovered in Anderson's the van. The van also showed signs of evidence tampering, as it had bleach stains, while parts of its carpet were missing.

On May 16, a day before Gutierrez disappeared, Anderson used the van to drive his children to his family farm house before he left for an undisclosed reason. According to AOL, prosecutors also questioned Anderson's daughter about her father's vehicle and whether or not she had seen the bleach stains that day. She testified that she had not.

If convicted, Zachariah Anderson could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the homicide.

