“Class project”: Melissa accused of murdering brother explained as TikToker gets trolled for seemingly fake homicide

Netizens are currently perplexed looking at Melissa and Daniel’s TikTok videos, where both the TikTokers are talking about an alleged murder case of the former’s brother, for which she is being accused. The entire dubiety came after many people pointed out that there was no such case of the former’s brother being murdered as reported.

On one hand, Melissa’s account is under the name “I.am.innocent,” and her friend Daniel’s account handle is “I.am.guilty.” Surprisingly, there are only three and six videos on their accounts, respectively, all talking about the alleged incident.

While the former, in her video, talks about how the prosecution has enough evidence going against her, Daniel talks about how he was not with her brother at the time he was murdered. While the whole case is mind-boggling, it seems from their videos that the two are being framed for the brother’s death.

However, the fact that no such case has ever made the news has perplexed netizens. Many of them are now alleging that they are both on some “class project,” and none of the stories being told are true. They haven't mentioned the date or location of any details about the brother's murder. One social media user commented:

“You can tell this is a class project lol.”

Daniel and Melissa’s video explained as the duo talk about an alleged murder case of the former’s brother

Daniel, with 5400 followers, and the former, with 62,000 followers, are talking about an alleged murder case involving the former’s brother that has no records on social media or any of the news websites. With no other TikTok videos on their profiles, it appears that both have created a TikTok handle specifically for this case.

Daniel’s TikTok bio reads:

“I will not stop until my name is cleared and justice has been served.”

While Melissa’s bio says:

“I loved my brother and I didn’t murder him. I am innocent.”

In Daniel’s first video, he has a TikTok-stitch video of Melissa where she talks about how she is being accused of her brother’s murder. She says that she will not be silent about it and claims that she is innocent. Daniel then talks about how he is being framed for the case. He also said that he saw the former’s brother at 10:30 am on the day of his death.

The second video uploaded by Daniel, on December 27, 2022, starts with Melissa claiming that her lawyer is pressuring her to plead guilty, however, she chose not to. However, Daniel claims:

“A little update for you guys. Me and Melissa are in an ongoing investigation for Melissa’s brother’s murder, and we want justice. I am innocent and I can be an alibi for Melissa and say that she is innocent as well because on the day of the murder, we were hanging out together in our local bowling alley, no where near the scene of the crime.”

In the next few videos, he talked about him being accused but swore that they were both innocent. Furthermore, a few netizens questioned him about whether he saw Melissa’s brother at 10:30, given that he claimed in the previous video that he wasn’t with the brother at the time and that it was just him and Melissa in the bowling alley.

To this, Daniel replied by stating that he made an error, as he meant 9:30 and not 10:30.

In the last video uploaded by him on December 30, 2022, he talks about the entire situation and clarifies his side of the story.

In the 2 minute, 30 second video, he talked about visiting Melissa and her family, which consisted of her mother, father, brother, and brother’s girlfriend, at 8:30. Daniel further stuck by his words and claimed that they left the house around 9:30 and went to the bowling alley at 10. He concluded the video by claiming that they both went home at 11.

Melissa, too, has uploaded similar videos talking about the same case, claiming that she is innocent.

“What is going on”: Netizens confused about the whole case as they find no record online

While the two are uploading their sides and giving timely updates on their respective TikTok handles, netizens are now confused as to which case the duo is talking about. While many claim that this is nothing but a school project, many others simply ask:

“What is going on?”

Others talk about how they are certain that it is nothing but a class project.

While it is still unclear as to what the duo is talking about and whether it is even a real story or not, each of the videos is getting thousands of views, with many people speculating as to who the real killer must be. A few soon-to-come videos might reveal the real case and why the two are making these videos.

