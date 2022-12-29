What did Karina Irby do? Influencer addresses backlash over "tacky" TikTok video

Australian Karina Irby was recently bashed for posting a “disturbing” video of her dancing in front of her stepfather. Karina was slammed by netizens for wearing inappropriate swimwear. Meanwhile, the stepfather too can be seen in swimwear as she danced to Britney Spears' song, Work B*tch.

The video was captioned:

“Introducing my stepdad to TikTok.. Do you think he approves?”

With social media users criticizing the video and her swimwear dance, Karina responded to the backlash, and claimed that all of the criticism was “stupid.” While talking to News, the influencer said:

“No matter what you do on social media these days, someone will always find a way to bring you down, or in this case, project their insecurities or issues upon you. But, in this case, the facts are pretty simple. My stepdad and I have a great, normal relationship.”

The video has amassed more than 500,000 views so far.

“We both have a good sense of humor”: Karina Irby talks about her relationship with her step-father

Karina Irby is an Australian influencer who “lives in bikinis” as she owns and runs a swimwear brand. Talking about how she and her step-father have a pretty close relationship with one another, the influencer said:

“We both have a good sense of humor and like to do stupid things to make others laugh.”

She also spoke about another video of her where she can be seen celebrating Christmas in swimwear. Speaking about the video, she said:

“It’s a hot Australian Christmas and our family spent it by the pool, hence the swimwear. This kind of stuff is like water off a duck’s back to me. If you don’t read the comments, they don’t exist.”

Furthermore, she also commented that it is rather “sad” that many people spend their festivals spreading anger and hate on social media. She said:

“But I do find it kind of funny and a little bit sad that so many people are spending their festive season getting angry on the internet, when they should be having fun with their family.”

Karina Irby also addressed the matter on Instagram, where she posted the same video and captioned it:

"When an innocent Tiktok divides the internet, goes viral makes news headlines… 🫣🤣 Firstly, sorry to my step Dad Phil for all the unwanted attention LOL! Secondly, let me educate the masses who saw this as ‘disturbing’ and ‘inappropriate’."

She further exclaimed that people need to "lighten up," as all of this has been done for "fun." She said:

"This is purely all this video is. A reaction. People SERIOUSLY need to lighten up, stop projecting their issues, educate themselves on what a typical Australian Christmas involves and stop creating a fake reality in their minds."

“Cheap, tacky, unattractive, desperate”: Netizens lash out at Karina for uploading the video

While most of Karina Irby's videos on social media are of herself promoting her swimwear line, the influencer was recently slammed by the audience for uploading a rather “disturbing” video. The comment section had more than 400 entries, most of which bashed Karina. One of the comments read:

“Cheap, tacky, unattractive, desperate...all the qualities of the modern influencer.”

A social media user on TikTok called Karina Irby's video "cheap." (Image via TikTok)

Others too were confused as to how someone could dance like that in front of their stepdad.

Netizens found Karina's video to be "inappropriate"; questioned how could she dance like that in front of her stepdad. (Image via TikTok)

Karina Irby recently married Ryan Jones in Bora Bora, where she wore a two-piece, and the beau sported a flower crown, casual cream shirt, and a pair of shorts.

Poll : 0 votes