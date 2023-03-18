Who is Sadie Beacham? What we know about Zachariah Anderson’s ex-girlfriend amid Rosalio Gutierrez murder trial

Zachariah Anderson is currently on trial for the disappearance and alleged murder of Rosalio Gutierrez, who was last seen in May 2020.

Prosecutors have said that Anderson murdered Gutierrez after the latter began a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend Sadie Beacham.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson In the #ZachariahAnderson trial: The defense played our footage ( @LawCrimeNetwork ) of the moment they say D.A. Gravely mouthed the words "Die, die, die", as in prompting Washington when he testified earlier in the trial. They have recalled him and asking him about this moment. In the #ZachariahAnderson trial: The defense played our footage (@LawCrimeNetwork ) of the moment they say D.A. Gravely mouthed the words "Die, die, die", as in prompting Washington when he testified earlier in the trial. They have recalled him and asking him about this moment. https://t.co/gDzGfTZhXp

Sadie Beacham, the mother of Zachariah Anderson's children, began a relationship with Rosalio Gutierrez, a father of two, in 2020. Officials say that when Anderson found out that Gutierrez and Beacham were dating, he began stalking and harassing them. Zachariah quickly became a suspect after Rosalio went missing in May 2020.

Zachariah Anderson's children's mother Sadie Beacham works as a social worker

Sadie Beacham is a social worker from Greater Milwaukee. Her LinkedIn profile states that she is a care manager with a certification in deaf studies and interpretation from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In 2011, she began working as a mental health employment specialist for deaf and hard-of-hearing people, before moving into social work in 2013. Since 2017, she has been a care manager at Community Care Inc.

Sadie Beacham claimed that on May 19, 2020, she first realized that Rosalio Gutierrez had most likely been killed. She had gone to his apartment when he hadn't answered any of her phone calls or messages. When she reached the apartment, she found substantial blood stains across the floor.

Brandi @Brandi74950103 #zachariahAndersonTrial That look when your daughter calls you “the defendant” and you know you are done. #ZachariahAnderson That look when your daughter calls you “the defendant” and you know you are done. #ZachariahAnderson #zachariahAndersonTrial https://t.co/nUd5UOdpuN

Her ex was also accused of asking their minor daughter to spy on Gutierrez and Beacham. The daughter was also one of the witnesses during the trial.

There is speculation that Sadie Beacham may have used sign language during the trial

During the trial, Sadie Beacham and Zachariah Anderson's teenage daughter testified that Anderson had spied on Gutierrez prior to his disappearance.

However, Beacham's history of deaf studies re-emerged during the trial. One of Zachariah Anderson's defense lawyers accused her of using sign language to coach the minor's testimony

Ryerson asked Sadie Beacham:

"Were you signing (your daughter) instructions about what to say or anything else?"

Beacham denied the allegations and noted that her hands were beneath the pews during her daughter's testimony.

Ryerson proceeded to ask if Sadie was communicating with her daughter in any other way without using hands but with "either facial expressions or whatever?"

Sadie Beacham responded that she may have used a facial expression to signal to her daughter to calm down at some point during the testimony.

Beacham said:

"There was a moment where she got a little sassy up there."

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Obsessive ex-boyfriend #ZachariahAnderson is accused of motioning to his daughter to "zip it" or "keep quiet" during her testimony Wednesday. The defense also alleged his daughter was mouthing something. Obsessive ex-boyfriend #ZachariahAnderson is accused of motioning to his daughter to "zip it" or "keep quiet" during her testimony Wednesday. The defense also alleged his daughter was mouthing something. https://t.co/aaj1pDH1zq

Prosecutors alleged that, on the contrary, Zachariah Anderson may have signaled to his daughter during her testimony. According to Yahoo, at one point during her testimony, Anderson motioned to her to keep quiet after she expressed that her father had vocalized his resentment toward Rosalio.

While Gutierrez's body is yet to be recovered, officials have accused Anderson of his murder. If convicted of the charges against him, he could potentially face life in prison.

Poll : 0 votes