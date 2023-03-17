Zachariah Anderson is under trial for the disappearance and murder of 40-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez, who went missing on May 17, 2020.

At the time of his disappearance, the Kenosha, Wisconsin native, Gutierrez was in a relationship with 42-year-old Zachariah Anderson's ex-girlfriend Sadie Beaacham. Anderson and Sadie had children together, and authorities believe that the former may have targeted Rosalio due to jealousy.

While Rosalio's body was never found, police did find substantial blood stains in his apartment that led them to believe that he was most likely murdered. They also found Gutierrez's vehicle at his home, indicating to them that he may not have left the premises on his own will.

In addition to this, Sadie Beacham's testimony revealed that before May 17, 2020, her ex-boyfriend had harassed her over her relationship with Gutierrez.

However, that wasn't all. Zachariah Anderson's teenage daughter also testified that he had asked her to spy on Sadie and Rosalio in the days before the latter's disappearance. Prosecutors believe that Zachariah, who was also accused of stalking the pair, might have killed Gutierrez and hidden his body.

Zachariah Anderson's alleged victim helped coach his son's Little League team

Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, Wisconsin, who received a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from the University of Wisconsin.

A father of two, Rosalio Gutierrez was known as a friendly family man who helped coach his son's Little League team. He also worked several jobs throughout his life, including a stint with the Public State Defender. His career also led him into the construction industry, as he worked for companies such as A Plus Quality Construction and Tranquility Property Group.

In an interview with Dateline, Rosalio Gutierrez's mother, Selia Patterson, spoke about how engaged the victim had been in the lives of his family members.

Selia Patterson said that he could always make her laugh and added that he was a "wonderful person." She said that her son was a good human who need to be on "earth much longer than when he was taken."

She added that she is convinced that her son is still officially missing and that there are people out there who can disclose his location.

She said:

"My son is not just missing. Someone somewhere knows something."

Authorities reported that Gutierrez was last seen on May 17, 2020.

Zachariah Anderson pleaded not guilty Rosalio Gutierrez's disappearance and death

It was reported that while Gutierrez's body was never recovered, officials discovered blood in Zachariah Anderson's vehicle. When they tested the blood, it matched Rosalio's DNA.

Authorities also used cadaver dogs, which uncovered pieces of clothing and a bleach bottle from a burn pit on Gutierrez's property. Officials believe that this is a sign that Zachariah Anderson may have been tampering with potential evidence in the case.

After facing the allegations, Anderson pleaded not guilty. The suspect has been charged with first-degree homicide.

