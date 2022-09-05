Who is Cleotha Abston? Suspect charged in Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance as search for Memphis teacher continues

Police have charged Cleotha Abston, 38, in connection with the disappearance of billionaire heiress, Eliza Fletcher. The charges against Abston include aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

As per authorities, Eliza Fletcher, 34, a Tennessee school teacher, has been missing since she went on her morning jog on September 2.

The 34-year-old went on a routine jog around 4:30 am when an unidentified person approached her. She was then forced into a dark GMC Terrain and taken from the location. Following an investigation, police found her phone and water bottle at the scene where she was abducted.

Meanwhile, Abston was arrested on Saturday after he was found inside the said GMC vehicle. However, the police do not have any information on Eliza Fletcher's whereabouts yet.

Regarding Abston's arrest, the police said:

"The vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."

Another man was arrested during the investigation but has not been charged with Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

Eliza Fletcher's family announces a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return

Eliza Fletcher is a mother of two and is the wife of Richard Fletcher III. She works as a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. Her grandfather was hardware magnate Joseph Orgill III, who started Orgill Inc., the world's largest independent hardline distributor with annual sales of $3.5 billion as per their website.

Speaking about her disappearance to The Post, Fletcher's father-in-law Richard Fletcher Jr. said:

"It’s just a matter of waiting and hoping and praying."

In photos released by police, Fletcher was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area in a pink top and purple running shorts. Fletcher is White, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 137 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

In a tweet, the police department said:

"The investigation into the abduction of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing the search and following all leads."

Some unverified claims stated that Cleotha Abston once before served jail time at 17 for allegedly kidnapping a Memphis lawyer at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the same. An article published in 2001 details how Abston put the lawyer in the trunk of his car and forced him to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The second man arrested by cops during the investigation is Mario Abston, 36, who has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl and heroin. Further, he is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mario and Cleotha are in custody at the Shelby County Jail.

If you have any information related to the abduction, you're requested to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

