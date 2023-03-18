What did Marquan Washington say? Former cellmate claims Zachariah Anderson admitted to Rosalio Gutierrez murder

A former cellmate of Zachariah Anderson, who is on trial for killing Rosalio Gutierrez in 2020, said that the defendant confessed to the crime a year after the incident.

Marquan Washington, 31, who shared a cell with Zachariah Anderson for five weeks in late 2021, testified in his trial on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He said that the accused admitted to killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. after having an alleged nightmare about the incident in their cell.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Marquan Washington, the ex-cellmate of Wisconsin accused murderer #ZachariahAnderson , told the jury about the time Anderson described to him how he murdered Rosalio Gutierrez, Jr. in May 2020. Marquan Washington, the ex-cellmate of Wisconsin accused murderer #ZachariahAnderson, told the jury about the time Anderson described to him how he murdered Rosalio Gutierrez, Jr. in May 2020. https://t.co/rN0gq4WmsA

As previously reported, Zachariah Anderson, a Kenosha man, is accused of killing 40-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. on May 17, 2020, after stalking him for several months and finally killing him inside his Wood Creek apartment.

Prosecutors alleged that Anderson killed Gutierrez in a fit of jealousy as the victim was in a relationship with the suspect’s ex-wife and the mother of his children, who also testified against their father during the trial. However, authorities are yet to recover Gutierrez’s body.

Marquan Washington confronted Zachariah Anderson after the suspect had an alleged nightmare about the victim

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Law&Crime Network provided a video clip of District Attorney Michael Graveley allegedly mouthing the words "die, die, die" to #ZachariahAnderson 's former cellmate Marquan Washington in its raw form to the defense at their request. WATCH: Law&Crime Network provided a video clip of District Attorney Michael Graveley allegedly mouthing the words "die, die, die" to #ZachariahAnderson's former cellmate Marquan Washington in its raw form to the defense at their request. https://t.co/ZbPgbG60EX

As per Kenosha News, during the trial, Marquan Washington told the jury that a day before admitting the crime, he heard Zachariah Anderson scream, “die, die, die” in his sleep. Washington said that he confronted Anderson the next day with doubts stemming from the alleged nightmare that supposedly led him to believe the suspect was responsible for Rosalio Gutierrez’s death.

Washington added that when confronted, Anderson admitted to the crime, noting that the reason behind the nightmares was the alleged murder.

“I told him to look me in my eyes and tell me that you didn’t do it. He jumped down from the bed and he looked me in my eyes and he said, ‘I did it. That’s the reason I have nightmares, I’m unable to sleep at night because I think about it all the time.”

The witness noted that Anderson allegedly confessed to the motive behind the murder, saying that he killed the victim to get back at his ex-wife, Sadie Beacham.

Amelia Jones @AmeliaJonesTV A former cellmate testified that #ZachariahAnderson confessed to killing Rosalio Gutierrez in May 2020. The cellmate, Marquan Washington, said Anderson described the murder and what happened to the body. Gutierrez’s body has never been found. My report from Kenosha A former cellmate testified that #ZachariahAnderson confessed to killing Rosalio Gutierrez in May 2020. The cellmate, Marquan Washington, said Anderson described the murder and what happened to the body. Gutierrez’s body has never been found. My report from Kenosha ⬇️ https://t.co/I0gSKAjQqP

Rosalio Gutierrez, a father of two, was reported missing on May 19, 2020, after the suspect's ex-wife Sadie Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment and found the palace covered in blood stains. While authorities have yet to recover the body, they deemed the case a homicide based on the substantial amount of blood found inside the residence.

During the trial, Washington said Anderson, who supposedly thought he was smarter than everyone else, was nicknamed “Houdini” in the jail, as the alleged victim’s body was never found by the authorities. Washington further stated that Anderson was proud of the moniker, adding:

“He (Anderson) said they called him ‘Houdini’ because of his case and basically because he made a body disappear, they say, and everybody called him ‘Houdini’ because of it. I think he was kind of proud but not really showing it.”

As per Kenosha News, during cross-examination, the Defense team argued that Washington, currently facing federal charges, including conspiracy to deliver a large number of illegal drugs, might have been coerced into providing testimony against Anderson in exchange for a reduced sentence for his crimes.

Meanwhile, Zachariah Anderson, who has denied any involvement in Gutierrez's disappearance, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

