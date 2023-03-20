Kristen Potter GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Pennsylvania mother is mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs

The family of Kristen Potter, a 38-year-old Pennsylvania mother-of-two who was mauled to death while watching her neighbor's dogs, have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her children's future expenses.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, Kristen Potter was fatally attacked by her neighbor's two Great Danes, who were left in her care while they were away.

In the wake of the tragic death, Kristen Potter’s sister launched a crowdfunding page to help raise money for the guidance and support her children will need to cope with the tragedy. The page reads:

“All of the money donated will be going straight to these two boys and their future to get help getting through this and to live a healthy life and be able to follow their dreams and have a bright future ahead. To be able to do the things their mother had planned for them and their future.”

Details of Kristen Potter's death explored as her family starts a GoFundMe page

Please, if you can support this family it would really be appreciated. They have been through a lot. First they lost their dad, then their brother, and now their mother. Your donation would help with a lot.

As per the New York Post, Kristen Potter had gone over to her neighbor's home with her youngest son to feed the dogs when the animals pounced after she allegedly tried to break up a fight between the canines. The outlet reported that while Potter’s youngest rushed out for help, his mother was killed during the incident.

According to the publication, animal control authorities, who arrived on the scene before paramedics, tranquilized the dogs. The dogs were reportedly later euthanized at a veterinarian’s office.

As per multiple reports, years before the incident claimed Kristen Potter’s life, she had endured multiple tragedies in her life. Potter, after losing a husband several years ago, reportedly lost one of her sons, who was 11 years old when he was fatally struck while riding his bike in 2020.

A report in the Daily Voice suggested that Potter was still grappling with the loss after the website unearthed a Facebook post hinting at the same. As per the website, Potter shared a tragic post on Facebook less than 48 hours before she was fatally attacked by the dogs. she wrote:

"My life should be full and thriving and yet I'm here just surviving."

In a touching characterization of Potter, her fiance Jacob Presley Fickett told the Daily Voice that she was an amazing mother with a kind heart. He said:

"She raised three boys...she was an amazing mother of three boys Ryder, Trevor, and Trent. She was the Light of my life...She has done nothing but good to anything she touched. I love her so much I can't even believe that she is gone."

Fickett said Potter, who was supposed to move to Florida soon, was reportedly less than excited at the prospect but appeared happy despite the upcoming change.

Meanwhile, the dog's owner Wendy Sabathne, seemingly appalled by the incident, told PennLive that she was devastated by her neighbor's death. She noted:

“I’m heartbroken, I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief and I just want to die. I can’t believe this happened.”

Authorities said that a third Great Dane was also inside the home when Potter was mauled by the two dogs but was not involved in the attack.

