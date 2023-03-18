Samantha Maldonado GoFundMe raises over $23000 as woman stabbed on a Chicago train platform

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, 26-year-old Samantha Maldonado was fatally stabbed by her ex-boyfriend on a Chicago train platform after the two argued at a nearby pub.

Samantha Maldonado, who moved to Chicago from Ecuador a year ago, was reportedly followed by her ex-boyfriend to the CTA Station where the incident took place.

In the wake of the tragic death, the family of Samantha Maldonado, who still resides in Ecuador, launched a GoFundMe page raising over $23000 to cover funeral costs.

Part of Samantha Maldonado's GoFundMe proceeds will go towards raising awareness about domestic violence

Samantha Maldonado's family said that she was a domestic violence victim, adding that a part of the proceeds from the fundraiser will also go towards bringing awareness to stop domestic violence. Maldonaldo's GoFundMe page, which was organized by Paulette Lopez, reads:

"My family and I created this fundraiser to help the family of Sami (Samantha) Maldonado with the unplanned funeral costs her parents are facing, as well as bring awareness to stopping domestic violence. To say this is something that is heart-wrenching and shocking for our family just scratches the surface of what we've been experiencing since learning this news."

ABC News, citing a police statement, said that Samantha Maldonado’s boyfriend Alejandro Arellano, 31, was charged with her murder after the wounded victim identified her ex-boyfriend as the man who stabbed her on a Chicago train platform.

Shortly before succumbing to her injuries, Maldonado reportedly told first responders that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. After combing through surveillance footage from the Chicago train station and spotting Arellano in the clip, authorities took him into custody.

The New York Post reported that an hour before the incident, Maldonado and Arellano, who were co-workers and had recently ended their six-month relationship, were spotted by witnesses having an intense argument at Miller's Pub.

Maldonado was then seen leaving the pub with Arellano following closely behind. Authorities said that in a desperate attempt to escape Arellano, Maldonado ran into the station, where she hid behind a CTA equipment box and then tried to board an arriving train but was intercepted by Arellano, who pushed her away from the doors.

Shortly after the train left the station, authorities said that surveillance footage showed Maldonado trying to leave before the suspect stabbed her multiple times at the scene.

On the fundraising page, Samantha Maldonado's family described her as a bright and kind individual who left Ecuador in pursuit of a better life:

“Sami was and is a truly one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul. To talk with her was like being reminded of what true joy and generosity looks like in a person. She used her brightness and brilliance in being a great student, graduating with honors from a top University in Ecuador, South America.”

Alejandro Arellano, who was taken into custody, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

