Jacob Pratt GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched Google employee found dead in apparent suicide

On February 16, 2023, Jacob Pratt, a 33-year-old Google employee who worked as an account manager in the tech firm’s Manhattan offices, allegedly died by a suicide.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Jacob Pratt’s family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for two charities supported by the deceased.

In an emotional statement on the GoFundMe page, Pratt’s family confirmed his death and requested that people donate. The family added that the proceeds will be split equally and donated to Make-A-Wish Michigan and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The page, launched six days ago, has so far raised over $11,000. Part of the statement on the fundraising page read:

“Sadly, our son and brother Jacob Pratt passed away unexpectedly this month. He was a loving, kind, caring, and funny person. He touched the lives of everyone he interacted with whether through his school, work, or personal journey.”

Details behind Jacob Pratt's death explored

As per the New York Post, the death of Jacob Pratt was reportedly confirmed by the New York Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Officials told the outlet that officers found Pratt hanging in an apartment located in the trendy Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan after responding to a 911 call around 6 pm on February 16, 2023.

Authorities said that they are still exploring the circumstances that propelled Pratt to die by suicide and noted that the investigations are still ongoing. In a statement to the post, the NYPD said:

“The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.”

While officials have not disclosed additional details about the google employee, an obituary, published by the Lansing State Journal, described Pratt as a beloved son and brother. As per the obit, Pratt graduated from Northwestern University and had a keen interest in advertising and technology which led him to land his dream job at Google.

Part of the obituary read:

"Jacob Pratt unexpectedly passed away on February 16, 2023, at the age of 33. He is survived by his father, Jeff, his mother, Shawn, and his sister, Jenna, along with an extended family and friends."

It continued:

"Those who knew Jacob were often a part of spirited debates about all manner of things and a humour that was contagious. His childhood was filled with soccer games and skateboard adventures."

The obit added that a memorial service will be held for Pratt on 28 February 2023 at Riverview Church’s REO Town Venue to celebrate the life of the deceased.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis please seek help at the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or log into SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Poll : 0 votes