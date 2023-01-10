Abby Zwerner GoFundMe raises more than $30,000 in wake of Richneck teacher being shot by a 6-year-old student 

Abby Zwerner’s GoFundMe page has raised over $30,000 as the Richneck teacher continues to heal after being shot in the chest by a student.

Abby Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student inside a classroom last week while class was in session. Zwerner was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to recover.

This is the legitimate gofundme for one of my former students, the 1st grade teacher at Richneck elementary who was shot last Friday.

Zwerner’s sister launched a GoFundMe page in the wake of the incident to cover her "future living expenses" as she recovers. Zwerner’s twin sister, Hannah Zwerner, wrote that her family was humbled by the support and donations from people who have contributed more than three times the expected $10,000 to the crowdfunding page. She said:

“Abby, my family, and I are humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received in the days following the event. Thank you for all of the prayers, well wishes, and words of kindness.”

The Newport News community gathered for a vigil to pray for Abby Zwerner's recovery

This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner "screamed at her kids to run away" after the student shot her

While Abby Zwerner continues to heal from her injuries, the Newport News community organized a vigil on Monday, January 9, to honor the teacher, who protected other students by escorting them to safety after being shot by a first grader.

The vigil, attended by Abby Zwerner's family, friends, coworkers, and students, witnessed overwhelming support and love for the beloved teacher as the community prayed for her speedy recovery.

Jennifer West, a co-worker at Richneck Elementary, described the injured teacher as a remarkable individual and a hero who helped save other lives in the classroom during the incident. West said that Abby Zwerner was an incredible teammate and noted that she was grateful that the situation was not worse.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker, who attended the vigil, praised the community for their unwavering support during the crisis, saying:

“While this is a tough time, I also want (others) to understand that not only do people need to see what we’re going through and understand that, but we also need to see how connected we are. We can show our value and our love for children, even through tough times.”

Abby Zwerner's first question in the hospital was "how are my students" after the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, VA.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the six-year-old responsible for the shooting due to his age. Officials said that the child, who carried a gun in his backpack, was taken into custody and was undergoing evaluation in the hospital.

Police said they are seeking a temporary detention order against the minor as they continue to investigate the incident, adding that the weapon was purchased legally by the child’s mother.

Authorities said that the school will remain closed for the rest of the week as parents and students continue to heal from the ordeal.

