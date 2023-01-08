Who is Abby Zwerner? Condition of teacher shot by 6 year old Virginia student reportedly improving 

Abby Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News city, was left critically injured after being shot by a 6-year-old student.

While the incident left the community in shock, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed that the shooting was not accidental and took place after an alleged altercation between the pupil and the educator:

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting. We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.”

The teacher, who initially remained anonymous, was immediately taken to a local hospital. She was later identified by local media outlets as Abby Zwerner.

Chief Drew sharedinitially remained anonymousconsidered life-threatening” but assured that she was under being monitored by healthcare professionals and “there was some improvement” in her condition by late afternoon.

Mayor Phillip Jones later confirmed to the BBC that Zwerner's recovery was “trending in a positive direction.” However, he said that she remained in “critical condition.”

Authorities did not confirm the type of weapon used in the shooting incident but mentioned that it was a handgun. Details on how the child obtained the gun are yet to be made available to the public.

The 6 year old was detained immediately after the shooting and taken into custody. Drew noted:

“He is right now in police custody. We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man.”

No individual other than teacher Abby Zwerner was harmed in the shooting incident. The students were reportedly moved from the campus to the school gymnasium and declared “safe” before being reunited with their parents.

Chief Drew shared that officers implemented a specific system to send children to their parents by dividing them according to their grade level:

“An officer and a school official are walking the student to their parents, so it’s a good happy reunion, a little bit of emotion, but everything right now is safe.”

He also mentioned that “plenty of counselors” were available to help students with the traumatic event.

What is known about Abby Zwerner?

Zwerner is an alumni of James Madison University (Image via Abby Zwerner/Facebook)

The Richneck Elementary School educator who was critically injured after being shot by a 6 year old student has been identified as Abby Zwerner. She is a first-grade teacher at the institution.

As per local news, Zwerner is 25 years old and an alumni of James Madison University (JMU). She is from Williamsburg, Virginia. Following the incident, JMU President Jonathan Alger released an official statement wishing from Zwerner’s recovery:

“All of us at James Madison University are deeply saddened by the reported tragic shooting of JMU alumna Abby Zwerner. We offer prayers and best wishes for Abby’s health and recovery and want to do all we can to support Abby, her family and friends, fellow teachers and current students and their families at this incredibly difficult time.”

Twitter user Angelina Clapp, who is Zwerner’s friend from their undergraduate days, said that she is “amazing and sweet person” who did not deserve to go through such a situation.

Meanwhile, Steve Gonzalez, a parent whose child was present at Zwerner’s classroom at the time of the shooting, told Fox News that the latter acted “selflessly” during the incident and screamed at other kids to “run away” after being shot herself.

According to WAVY, Zwerner was shot in the chest and remained under treatment at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

