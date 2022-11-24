Who was Andre Bing? Virginia Walmart gunman identified day after mass shooting incident

On Wednesday, November 23, Walmart released a statement announcing that the gunman involved in the November 22 shooting has been identified as Andre Bing, an overnight team leader who has reportedly been working with the Chesapeake location of the supermarket chain since 2010.

According to The Independent, on Tuesday, 31-year-old Andre Bing allegedly entered the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, armed with a handgun and shot at least 12 people, killing 6 of them and injuring six more confirmed victims.

Governor Glenn Youngkin @GovernorVA Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities. Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.

CNN reported that the gunman then committed suicide shortly after the massacre. Authorities reported that by the time they arrived at the scene, the accused was already dead.

Fox identified the deceased victims as Brian Pendleton, Lorenzo Gamble, Randall Blevens, Tyneka Johnson, Kelly Pyle and a 16-year-old male whose name was withheld by authorities.

All details known about the accused Andre Bing

Co-workers of the suspected gunman told NBC reporters that Bing was a Chesapeake local and longtime employee of Walmart, who had paranoid tendencies.

Gun violence is political because NRA lobbyists pay our politicians for their inaction. Governor Glenn Youngkin @GovernorVA Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities. The governor of Virginia - a lifetime NRA member - manages to tweet about the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart without using the words gunman or shooting.Gun violence is political because NRA lobbyists pay our politicians for their inaction.

27-year-old Shaundraiya Reese, who worked with Andre Bing from 2014 to 2018, told reporters about the suspect's strange behavior.

Reese disclosed:

"He put tape on his phone, on the camera. Always used to tell us the government was watching. He was just weird."

Reese added that she had not previously believed that the accused was violent, further adding that "he was a little off" and never talked about anything dealing with violence ever, just "stuff about the government, his weight, family," etc.

She added:

"This is a surprise to everyone who ever worked at Walmart or is currently at Walmart."

However, Reese did add that she had heard from another Walmart employee that Bing supposedly said he would kill people if he ever lost his job.

She said:

"(Someone) said Andre told her if they was to ever fire him, he would come back and kill people."

Joshua Johnson, who left maintenance at the store in 2019, confirmed the claim to CNN reporters, stating:

"(Andre Bing) said if he ever got fired from his job he would retaliate and people would remember who he was."

Another employee, Donya Prioleau, said that Bing was often rude towards his coworkers.

Prioleau said:

"(He was) condescending when he spoke to us. He didn't have good communication skills. He was quite mean to a lot of us."

While authorities have not confirmed the suspect's motive, one employee, who remained anonymous, told the Independent that Bing was laughing during the shooting and that he seemed to be targeting the store managers.

Fox reported that there were approximately 50 people at the store at the time of the shooting. The case is being handled by Virginia authorities, and the number of victims may rise throughout the course of the investigation.

