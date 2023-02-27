Ryan Watson GoFundMe raises over $190,000 as paramedic dies in tragic Nevada Care Flight crash

On Friday, February 24, 2023, Ryan Watson, a paramedic, was killed in a tragic Nevada Care Flight crash while transporting a patient to a care facility in Utah. In the wake of the tragedy, the family members of Ryan Watson launched a GoFundMe page to support his wife Kailey, who had their baby last month.

The GoFundMe page launched by a family member intending to raise $500,000 has so far raised over $190,000.

On Friday night, a care flight carrying five people crashed in a mountainous region of Nevada, killing everyone onboard. As per multiple reports, a pilot, a flight paramedic, a flight nurse, a patient, and a patient's family member were aboard the air vehicle at the time of the incident, which was operated by a Reno-based air ambulance company.

While officials have yet to release the identity of the victims in the crash, a family member of the flight paramedic identified him as 27-year-old Ryan Watson, who had a baby last month.

Family mourns the loss of care flight paramedic Ryan Watson

Please pray for the families of the Care Flight crash on that happened on Friday. Those lost were a friend, Ed Pricola, flight RN, a fellow brother in EMS, Ryan Watson, paramedic, Scott Walton, Care Flight pilot, and patient and family member, Bear and Terri Rand.

On the GoFundMe page, Ryan Watson's family described him as a dedicated care provider who helped scores of people as a paramedic. Part of the statement read:

“Ryan was a loving Husband, New Father, Son, Brother, Friend, and an incredible care provider whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched. Ryan loved being a Flight Medic and brought a positive attitude to every call and patient interaction he had. Ryan had an infectious personality; he was hilarious, ambitious, and free-spirited.”

Detailing the crash, in a statement, Care Flight said that the aircraft with tail number N273SM went off the radar near the stagecoach at around 9:45 pm on Friday. The flight carrying the patient was reportedly heading to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Care Flight/REMSA Health HQ Reno, NV & Guardian Flight LLC, HQ UT. 2002 Pilatus PC-12/N273SM, Crash near Stagecoach NV. 5 ppl, Pilot, Flight Nurse+Paramedic, Patient+1 Member. Sev PC-12 Crash cause by Icing & Lack of De-Icing Fuel Additve. Single Pilot Can B Quickly Overwhelmed.

Shortly after, the Lyon County Sheriff's Dispatcher received a report of a possible plane crash in the mountainous region of Nevada. Upon arrival, officials found that none of the five members on board had survived the crash. In a statement, they said:

"We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from the Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived."

Other victims in the incident

The pilot onboard the crashed flight was identified as Scott Walton by his sister-in-law, who has also launched a GoFundMe to render financial aid to Walton's wife and three young daughters. The page has raised over $80,000 so far, and read:

“My brother-in-law, Scott Walton, was the pilot of the Guardian Flight medical plane that crashed fatally on Friday, Feb. 24, in Nevada. Transporting patients to receive life-saving care was an absolute passion and life’s mission for Scott. He was one of those special people who lit up a room, who brought smiles to everyone’s face, who never met a stranger.”

Statement from the Adjutant General on last night's REMSA Care Flight crash:

The identity of the patient onboard was revealed by the New York Post, which identified him as Mark “Bear” Rand, who was on his way to Utah when the flight crashed. His wife Terri was also killed in the crash.

