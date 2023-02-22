 Janae Edmondson GoFundMe raises over $230,000 as high school volleyball star loses legs after being hit by car

High school volleyball star Janae Edmondson's GoFundMe has raised over $230,000 after the Tennessee teenager had both legs amputated after being struck by a car while attending a volleyball tournament in St. Louis.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Janae Edmondson, 16, was grievously injured while walking to her hotel with her parents after a volleyball tournament. Multiple reports said that the teenager, who was in St. Louis for the tournament, was hit after an unlicensed Audi driver ran through a yield sign and struck a car that flew in the air and hit the teenager.

Edmondson was rushed to a hospital where she had to have both her legs amputated. Rhonda Ross, owner and director of the Mid-TN Volleyball Club, who created the GoFundMe page, said that while stable, the teen has sustained serious injuries and will require medical assistance for the foreseeable future.

Janae Edmondson had committed to play collegiate volleyball before she lost her legs

Smyrna Bulldogs Volleyball @smyrnaVB #onlyoneshs This strong girl and her family need all of the prayers and support of the community. There is a GoFundMe available through MidTN volleyball club. #playfornae This strong girl and her family need all of the prayers and support of the community. There is a GoFundMe available through MidTN volleyball club. #playfornae #onlyoneshs https://t.co/8ZspPvatZq

The crowdfunding page created for Janae Edmondson has raised over $230,000, which far superceded the expectations of the Tennessee volleyball team, who set a goal to raise $100,000 to help the family cover the financial needs of the teen who had committed to play collegiate volleyball a week before the incident.

As per NBC affiliate KSDK, Jeff Wismer, assistant director of the Mid-TN VBC, commented on the tragic incident that changed the trajectory of Edmondson’s life.

“Her life has changed, and we are going to need people to love her and support her and support that family as they evolve and we are just so thankful that she's with us."

He added:

"Words can’t describe the sadness that our community has. I think we have words to describe our anger honestly and we think that’s healthy feeling that we have. A sense of loss for Janae and her family right now. We’re so thankful and blessed that she is alive and that may be the starting point for us is that we are thankful that she’s here."

George Leiter @LeiterGeorge Janae Edmondson was in a crosswalk with her parents on her way home from a volleyball tournament when police allege Daniel Riley ignored and sped through a yield sign, striking her and another car. (Town of Smyrna, St. Louis Police Department) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Janae Edmondson was in a crosswalk with her parents on her way home from a volleyball tournament when police allege Daniel Riley ignored and sped through a yield sign, striking her and another car. (Town of Smyrna, St. Louis Police Department) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rcPBSY1rDF

The Audi driver who struck Janae Edmondson was identified as, 21-year-old Daniel Riley. As per the New York Post, authorities said that Riley was allegedly driving 45 mph in a 20 mph zone when he barreled through the yield sign on the street and struck a vehicle that hit Edmondson.

They added that Riley, who was out on bail on a robbery incident, was driving without a license and was on house arrest when he ventured out, violating the terms of the GPS monitoring bracelet. The suspect was arrested and charged with several counts of assault, including second-degree assault.

