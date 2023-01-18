What happened to Greg Allen? Tributes pour in as El Paso police chief dies at 71

On Tuesday, January 17, El Paso PD announced the death of their police chief Greg Allen, who passed away after serving in the department for over four decades.

The death of Allen, 71, the first African American police chief in El Paso, was mourned by the entire city, including the mayor.

While authorities are yet to disclose the cause of death, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen was in the hospital recovering from an (undisclosed) medical procedure.

EL PASO POLICE DEPT @EPPOLICE EPPD and the community are heartbroken over the loss of Police Chief Greg Allen. He was a dedicated servant of our community, always putting the needs of the people first. We will honor his legacy by continuing to serve our community with the same passion and commitment as he did EPPD and the community are heartbroken over the loss of Police Chief Greg Allen. He was a dedicated servant of our community, always putting the needs of the people first. We will honor his legacy by continuing to serve our community with the same passion and commitment as he did https://t.co/WgfKS7NvAS

Allen was appointed the first African American police chief in El Paso in March 2008, three decades after he joined the El Paso Police Department, where he began patrolling Central and the West Side in 1978.

TexasLindsay™ @TexasLindsay_ El Paso Police Chief, Greg Allen, passed away unexpectedly today. He had been the police chief since 2008 and was the first Black man to serve as the city as police chief. He left behind many heartbroken officers & family members who were shocked by his abrupt sudden passing. El Paso Police Chief, Greg Allen, passed away unexpectedly today. He had been the police chief since 2008 and was the first Black man to serve as the city as police chief. He left behind many heartbroken officers & family members who were shocked by his abrupt sudden passing. https://t.co/ckFakPf8Bf

Shortly after the city announced the death of El Paso police chief Greg Allen, the entire community was devastated by the loss and mourned the death of the officer, who was highly respected across the force. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, who described Allen as an intrepid and dedicated officer, said:

"We lost a great leader today. El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen was not only an incredible Chief of Police, but he was an incredible son, husband, father, and friend. He earned the respect of every officer in his force, and I was proud to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed, and the City of El Paso will be forever indebted to him for his leadership."

The mayor sent his deepest sympathies to Allen's family, noting that the loss will be mourned by the people closest to him and the entire community.

Cesar Blanco @CesarJBlanco (1/2) I am saddened to hear about the passing of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. Throughout 40 years of service to the El Paso Police Department, Chief Allen gave his life to protecting and serving our community - and for that, his dedication and sacrifice will not be forgotten. (1/2) I am saddened to hear about the passing of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. Throughout 40 years of service to the El Paso Police Department, Chief Allen gave his life to protecting and serving our community - and for that, his dedication and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

City of El Paso @ElPasoTXGov The City of El Paso is saddened to report the death of longtime Police Chief Greg Allen.



Chief Allen joined the City of El Paso in 1978 and was named Chief of Police in March 2008.



End of Watch January 17, 2023. The City of El Paso is saddened to report the death of longtime Police Chief Greg Allen.Chief Allen joined the City of El Paso in 1978 and was named Chief of Police in March 2008.End of Watch January 17, 2023. https://t.co/lYqI7lizzy

Allen, who began working for the department in 1978, reportedly worked up the ranks as a patrol officer, training specialist, sergeant, and lieutenant before he was appointed police chief in 2008. As per media reports, during his tenure as chief, El Paso was named “The Safest Large City” in the United States for four consecutive years. The city of El Paso announced the Chief’s death and said:

"The City of El Paso is saddened to report the death of longtime Police Chief Greg Allen. Chief Allen joined the City of El Paso in 1978 and was named Chief of Police in March 2008. End of Watch January 17, 2023."

HSI El Paso @HSIElPaso #HSI El Paso is saddened to hear of the passing of @CityofElPasoTX Police Chief Greg Allen. We express our heartfelt condolences to @EPPOLICE . The Chief was a valued law enforcement partner, true leader & friend. Our heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. #HSI El Paso is saddened to hear of the passing of @CityofElPasoTX Police Chief Greg Allen. We express our heartfelt condolences to @EPPOLICE. The Chief was a valued law enforcement partner, true leader & friend. Our heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/BZSmMbAuB6

Chief Samuel Peña @FireChiefofHFD

You will be missed 🏽 Saddened by the passing of my friend, @EPPOLICE Chief Greg Allen. This is a tremendous loss to the community of @ElPasoTXGov . My heart and condolences goes out to his wife, family & the men&women of the EPPD who had the honor of knowing and working with him.You will be missed Saddened by the passing of my friend, @EPPOLICE Chief Greg Allen. This is a tremendous loss to the community of @ElPasoTXGov. My heart and condolences goes out to his wife, family & the men&women of the EPPD who had the honor of knowing and working with him.You will be missed🙏🏽 https://t.co/010N3EIWIc

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles, who described Allen as a beloved friend, lamented the personal loss and said:

“I could go on and on about Greg’s accomplishments and recognitions, but the thing I will miss most about him is our long phone conversations in which we were able to vent to one another.”

Anna Giaritelli @Anna_Giaritelli Huge law enforcement response to the hospital where El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly today after undergoing a medical procedure.



Video: Fit Fam El Paso Huge law enforcement response to the hospital where El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly today after undergoing a medical procedure. Video: Fit Fam El Paso https://t.co/sAvGDR2ew7

Following news of Allen’s death, law enforcement gathered for a funeral procession and accompanied the deceased officer from the Hospitals of Providence East Campus to Sunset Funeral Homes in the Lower Valley.

