Who was John Bird? Tributes pour in as comedian and actor dies aged 86

Chambers and Absolute Power star John Bird recently passed away on Saturday, December 24, at the age of 86. The satirist’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed and his health history is currently unavailable.

His representatives revealed that he passed away at Pendean care home in West Sussex, UK. A funeral has been planned only for family members and a celebration of his life is scheduled to be held sometime in 2023.

Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 @rorybremner Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment. 1/4 Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment. 1/4

His co-stars, including impressionist Rory Bremner, paid tribute and expressed his grief on Twitter:

“Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment. ¼”

Bird was popular for his appearances in various TV shows and films like A Dandy in Aspic, This, That and the Other, The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, and more.

John Bird played lead roles and made guest appearances in many TV shows

Born on November 22, 1936, John Michael Bird started his career in television during the 60s. He was a part of several shows like That Was The Week That Was, A Very Peculiar Practice, My Father Knew Lloyd George, and more.

He was mostly known for portraying Mr. Rembrandt in the BBC comedy series, The Melting Pot. The pilot episode of the show premiered in June 1976 and although the entire series was shot, the rest of the episodes remained unreleased.

The reason behind the show’s cancelation was never disclosed, but actor and comedian Spike Milligan speculated that the show probably didn't turn out too funny, which is why it was canceled.

John Bird was popular for portraying comedy roles in several films and TV shows (Image via Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

Bird appeared as Raymond in an episode of the ninth season of the BBC anthology series, Play for Today. The show aired for 306 episodes from October 15, 1970, to August 28, 1984. The series also got involved in a few controversies.

The actor featured in two more shows – Yes, Prime Minister, and Joint Account. He appeared in a production of King Lear and portrayed Jack Ormand in an episode of the Granada TV series, Travelling Man.

Bird was mostly known for his appearances in comedy shows, but he was cast in the ITV crime drama comedy series, El C.I.D. The show's tone was serious compared to most of the other shows he appeared in.

He made guest appearances in shows like Jonathan Creek and One Foot in the Grave. He was also known for his performances in To Play the King, Absolute Power, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

John Bird gained recognition over the years for his frequent appearances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Michael Warburton @MichaelWarbur17



Here he is working with and cracking up his old Cambridge chum John Fortune.



#RIPJohnBird JOHN BIRD was a wonderful satirist, Actor & comedian who enjoyed an extraordinary career across some five decades.Here he is working with and cracking up his old Cambridge chum John Fortune. JOHN BIRD was a wonderful satirist, Actor & comedian who enjoyed an extraordinary career across some five decades. Here he is working with and cracking up his old Cambridge chum John Fortune.#RIPJohnBird https://t.co/K0GkiUow5E

John Cleese @JohnCleese Oh !



I just heard about John Bird



A sweet man and a wonderfully funny satirist



He was the lynchpin of 'Not so much a Programme' and then, for years, he and John Fortune did the best satire on British television thanks to Rory Bremner Oh !I just heard about John BirdA sweet man and a wonderfully funny satiristHe was the lynchpin of 'Not so much a Programme' and then, for years, he and John Fortune did the best satire on British television thanks to Rory Bremner

Russ Jones @RussInCheshire Ah dammit. John Bird has left us. One of the funniest men I've ever seen, an absolute master of satire, and hugely important in British comedy. What a sad day. Ah dammit. John Bird has left us. One of the funniest men I've ever seen, an absolute master of satire, and hugely important in British comedy. What a sad day. https://t.co/U8LzXiltiu

James Dreyfus @DreyfusJames Much more importantly, RIP John Bird. His brilliant routines with John Fortune & Rory Bremner really are the stuff of legend. One of the comedic giants. Much more importantly, RIP John Bird. His brilliant routines with John Fortune & Rory Bremner really are the stuff of legend. One of the comedic giants. https://t.co/ap11xyviTS

Lemon Curry @TheRealMcGack RIP John Bird. Brilliant satirist, even better comedy actor. This is one of my favourite performances, from the long-forgotten sitcom, Paris. RIP John Bird. Brilliant satirist, even better comedy actor. This is one of my favourite performances, from the long-forgotten sitcom, Paris. https://t.co/JGzk4RE7X3

Xavier Guzman @xavguzm Sad to hear that the great John Bird has left us. He was one of the greats. Sad to hear that the great John Bird has left us. He was one of the greats. https://t.co/yQonp9Oa2M

Martha @MGonigle Sad news that John Bird has died ..

a very funny man RIP … Sad news that John Bird has died .. a very funny man RIP … https://t.co/DvvkwixKV7

Ian Fraser @Ian_Fraser youtu.be/mzJmTCYmo9g R.I.P. John Bird (22 Nov 1936 – 24 Dec 2022) who, together with John Fortune, was a genius of satire. This sketch, in which he plays banker George Parr explaining the subprime crisis, is one of his best #TheLongJohns R.I.P. John Bird (22 Nov 1936 – 24 Dec 2022) who, together with John Fortune, was a genius of satire. This sketch, in which he plays banker George Parr explaining the subprime crisis, is one of his best #TheLongJohns youtu.be/mzJmTCYmo9g

John Bird’s survivors include his wife Libby and stepsons, Dan and Josh.

Poll : 0 votes