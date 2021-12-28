A Very British Scandal: Where to watch, streaming, cast, plot and more

A Very British Scandal is serving as the second season of the much-appreciated 2018 comedy-drama anthology series A Very English Scandal. Like the first season, A Very British Scandal also dramatizes a highly publicized event involving several political personalities in modern British history.

However, A Very British Scandal is not an extension of the first series and is a standalone story. The latest BBC series doesn't use humor like A Very English Scandal and instead, is a more serious attempt at retelling the '60s infamous "Argyll vs Argyll" case involving the Duchess and 11th Duke of Argyll.

Readers can find additional details about the streaming, cast, plot, and more of A Very British Scandal in the following section.

BBC's three-episode 'A Very British Scandal' has arrived in the UK on Boxing Day

A Very British Scandal is a three-episode series (Image via BBC)

The latest drama miniseries, A Very British Scandal, debuted on BBC One on 26 December 2021, at 9.00pm (GMT). The series, based on real-life events, has three episodes. The second episode will be telecast today, i.e., on 27 December 2021, while the finale will broadcast on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, at the same time.

Where to stream 'A Very British Scandal'?

Streaming details (Image via BBC)

A Very British Scandal is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer for free-of-cost. Furthermore, fans can stream all three episodes as the series is available as a box set.

Viewers outside of the UK cannot access the series at the moment. However, it is expected to arrive via Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, and Australia in 2022.

A Very British Scandal: Plot, cast, and characters

What to expect (Image via BBC)

The plot of A Very British Scandal is based on the actual events around the highly publicized 1963 divorce of Margaret Campbell (née Whigham), Duchess of Argyll, and her second husband Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll.

The primary reason behind the ill-famed divorce was the Duchess' infidelity, while many other allegations were also made. However, many of the allegations, primarily false, were created from the Duchess' part. The subsequent chaos ended up revealing the ugly side of these high-profile personalities to the public.

Cast and characters

A Very British Scandal cast stars promising actors such as Claire Foy, known for Netflix's The Crown, as Margaret Campbell, and Paul Bettany, famous for playing Vision in the MCU, as Ian Campbell. The other cast and characters of the BBC miniseries are given as follows:

Julia Davis portrays Maureen Guinness

Richard McCabe portrays George Whigham

Phoebe Nicholls portrays Helen Whigham

Amanda Drew portrays Yvonne MacPherson

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul