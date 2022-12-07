Who is Arielle Goldrath? Age and more explored as Kevin McKidd's wife files for divorce

Kevin McKidd and Arielle McKidd are getting divorced after being together for five years. The latter recently appealed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

According to court documents, Arielle has requested joint custody of their two kids. She stated that the rest of the terms including distribution of assets, child support, spousal support, and restoration of her original name must be done during mediation.

The duo separated five months ago and Kevin also revealed the news on social media at the time, stating that they decided after having a proper discussion. The post featured pictures of Kevin and Arielle along with their kids and described Arielle as "the best mother to their children."

The post ended with Kevin McKidd requesting everyone to wish the best for them and that he and Arielle will always be there for each other.

Kevin McKidd's wife Arielle McKidd is a private chef

Arielle McKidd is reported to be a chef (Image via Ari Mcgee/Facebook)

Born on August 19, 1988, Arielle McKidd is 34 years old. She is reportedly a chef but still it is not confirmed where she currently works. She is active on social media but has not revealed much about her personal life.

According to her Facebook page, she is a native of Dix Hills in New York and finished her graduation from Half Hollow Hills High School East. Her social media posts mostly feature fundraisers to where she has made donations in the last few years.

Her Facebook posts also prove that she is against racism. Although she is active on Instagram, the account is set to private and the bio has a link that redirects to Save Your Soil, which has a collection of pictures of farm animals and pets.

Arielle's social media posts also hinted at her attraction to animals and that she loves horse riding. Detailed information about her parents, career, net worth, and educational background is not revealed yet.

Kevin McKidd and Arielle McKidd's relationship timeline

Kevin and Arielle first met at a party in 2016 and they dated for two years. The pair later exchanged vows at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch in January 2018.

While announcing the marriage on his website, Kevin McKidd stated that close friends and family members were invited to the occasion. Their son Aiden was born in 2018 and they welcomed a daughter, Nava, the following year.

Kevin was previously married to Jane Parker and the duo had two children. The pair separated in 2016 and the divorce was finalized the same year.

Poll : 0 votes