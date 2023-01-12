What bands was Jeff Beck in? Tributes pour in as guitar legend dies aged 78

English guitarist Jeff Beck, one of the most influential guitarists of all time, has passed away at the age of 78.

The news of his death was announced by his family via his Twitter handle on January 11.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Beck died at a hospital near his house in Surrey, England.

Jeff Beck rocked with several bands alongside his solo career

Jeff Beck quickly rose to fame when he joined Yardbirds in 1965, replacing Eric Clapton. Beck's time with the band overlapped with Jimmy Page, who switched to playing the second guitar from the bass.

Beck and the Yardbirds released several hits in the United Kingdom like Evil Hearted You, Heart Full of Soul, and Shapes of Things. Although his input to the band helped the Yardbirds make a mark during the late 1960s psychedelic revolution, his unpredictability put him at odds with his co-players.

While speaking with Something Else! in 2015, drummer Jim McCarty said:

“Jeff was a pretty wild character, very highly strung and unpredictable. When it worked with him it was great, but [he] could be very difficult.”

He was fired from the band in 1966 after not showing up for a nationwide tour sponsored by Dick Clark.

Post that, Beck had a solo career before he formed the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart and Ron Wood. They released several Billboard acclaimed songs like Truth, Beck-Ola, and Jeff Beck Group.

He also formed a supergroup comprising bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice, and released an album Beck, Bogert & Appice in 1973.

After the group got dissolved, Jeff Beck focused on a solo career and released two chart-topping albums, Blow by Blow and Wired in 1975 and 1976 respectively. Both albums saw platinum-selling success that helped Beck set a higher bar for instrumental rock guitar.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, Beck's career graph remained stagnant as he only released three albums that underperformed. He made some influential collaborations with other musicians like Jon Bon Jovi, Roger Waters, and Kate Bush.

In 1992, Beck was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of his former band, Yardbirds. During his speech, he did not seem proud about it as he mentioned that the band kicked him out.

All in all, Beck won seven Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2009 as a solo artist. He most recently collaborated with actor Johnny Depp and released an album, 18.

Twitter reactions to Jeff Beck's death

After Beck's death was announced via his Twitter handle, Twitterati paid tribute to the iconic guitarist. Several famed musicians and longtime friends of the deceased shared tributes on the social media platform while remembering his contribution to the music industry.

Billy F Gibbons @BillyFGibbons

@jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously. I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously. @jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck https://t.co/qW8R0b7pCz

Joe Perry @JoePerry



Photo by: Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.Photo by: @RossHalfin Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow. Photo by: @RossHalfin https://t.co/dpoCf9q8EO

Ronnie Wood @ronniewood Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. 🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. https://t.co/UareDAdtZ9

Mick Jagger @MickJagger With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. https://t.co/u8DYQrLNB7

🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 @StevieVanZandt RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal. RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal. https://t.co/D9g9mY8cNC

ZZ Top @ZZTop We mourn the loss of Jeff Beck, a brilliant musician and friend. Our tours with Jeff were delights from both personal and sonic perspectives. We're thankful that we were privileged to share so many stages with him over the years and will truly miss his artistry and personality. We mourn the loss of Jeff Beck, a brilliant musician and friend. Our tours with Jeff were delights from both personal and sonic perspectives. We're thankful that we were privileged to share so many stages with him over the years and will truly miss his artistry and personality. https://t.co/Dfum1hYG9R

Buddy Guy @TheRealBuddyGuy The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. - Team BG The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. - Team BG https://t.co/579qviqPSc

David Gilmour @davidgilmour I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts. https://t.co/369rHU7BCX

David Bowie Official @DavidBowieReal Sad to hear about the passing of guitarist Jeff Beck who died aged 78 on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Our thoughts are with his family who have asked for privacy during this sad time. Jeff is pictured here with David at Les Paul’s 95th Birthday in 2010 Sad to hear about the passing of guitarist Jeff Beck who died aged 78 on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Our thoughts are with his family who have asked for privacy during this sad time. Jeff is pictured here with David at Les Paul’s 95th Birthday in 2010 https://t.co/Rh3kepEynE

Gibson @gibsonguitar We are deeply saddened to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. He was and always will be an inspiration. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest easy, Jeff. Thank you for the music. We are deeply saddened to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. He was and always will be an inspiration. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest easy, Jeff. Thank you for the music. https://t.co/XiYVFgwoGt

Rick Springfield @rickspringfield The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB https://t.co/oXiw04jfKu

Beck is survived by his wife, Sandra Cash, whom he married in 2005.

